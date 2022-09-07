ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

500 pounds of beef jerky recalled over listeria concerns

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products made by a Knoxville, Tennessee, company are being recalled over concerns of listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall announced on Sept. 6 affects products made by the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc.

The following ready-to-eat beef jerky items were made on Aug. 25, 2022, and are subject to the recall:

  • 2-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.
  • 8-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.
  • 16-oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23” displayed on the back of the package.
    (USDA)
    (USDA)

The problem was found when the company reported to the FSIS that a third-party lab confirmed the presence of listeria in a tested sample.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause fatal infections in children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

While those with listeria infections typically suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, those who are pregnant can have miscarriages or stillbirths.

No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported at this time.

These products will have an establishment number of “EST. 8091” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items, according to the FSIS, were shipped to retail locations across the country.

Officials urge anyone that has these products to throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.

For questions or concerns, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email here .

