Who wins Week 1 game between Bears and 49ers?

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers, which will feature a matchup of first-round quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

The Bears are coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, which ushered in a new regime under head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. But the expectations are low for Chicago during what’s a rebuilding year despite plenty of young talent on the roster.

But there are plenty of questions surrounding the Bears heading into the opener, especially on offense. With Fields entering a pivotal second season, there are concerns about his protection and weapons. Outside of Darnell Mooney, who will step up in the receiving game? But perhaps more-so, will this offensive line be able to protect Fields, who was the most-sacked quarterback in the league last year?

While the offense has dominated offseason headlines, there are plenty of changes on Chicago’s defense, as well, including a slew of new starters. The additions of rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker helped revamp one of the league’s worst secondaries last year. We’ll see how Eberflus’ new defense looks when they’re tested by this 49ers offense.

Can the Bears defense contend with the 49ers offense? How will Chicago’s offense look in their debut? Can the Bears pull off an early upset against the 49ers?

Who wins on Sunday?

