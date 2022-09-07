ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmatt
CBS Denver

More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday

A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

California facing recording-breaking heat wave this week

As Summer enters its final month, Californians will experience a record-breaking and prolonged heat wave this week. The National Weather Service predicts that beginning Wednesday, Southern and Northern California will have an excessive and long heat wave with temperatures expected to rise to triple digits. Dry weather in the southern region near Los Angeles will help spread the heat wave to the north in the San Francisco Bay Area throughout the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

