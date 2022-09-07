Read full article on original website
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
'Triple-dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US.
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
California facing recording-breaking heat wave this week
As Summer enters its final month, Californians will experience a record-breaking and prolonged heat wave this week. The National Weather Service predicts that beginning Wednesday, Southern and Northern California will have an excessive and long heat wave with temperatures expected to rise to triple digits. Dry weather in the southern region near Los Angeles will help spread the heat wave to the north in the San Francisco Bay Area throughout the week.
A few storms around with warm temperatures
Upper troughing oriented from the western Gulf across the south and toward the eastern Great Lakes is keeping us under cloudy skies and rainy pattern.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay to Bring Rains and Small Flooding in Southern California
Tropical storm Kay is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Baja California and Southern California Friday, according to the key messages advisory of the National Hurricane Center and Center Pacific Hurricane Center on September 8, 2022. At 8:00 p.m., Kay has been downgraded from Hurricane 1 to Tropical Storm as...
Tropical Storm Kay, first to affect Southern California in 25 years, could raise temps in already-hot state
Tropical Storm Kay isn’t expected to directly hit California, but strong winds could make it hotter in parts of the state.
