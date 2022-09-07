Read full article on original website
Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court
Former Boston Celtics star Cedric Maxwell said there was only one NBA player who scared him. The post Cedric Maxwell Said There Was Only 1 Player He Was Afraid of on the Basketball Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Have Nothing Left to Prove
The Warriors championship core has done it all.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
FOX Sports
Russell Westbrook's next move: What NBA execs and scouts expect
Whether Russell Westbrook realizes it, he has this season to prove that he is not Carmelo Anthony. Not the Carmelo Anthony that he played with last season in Los Angeles — the Carmelo Anthony he played with in Oklahoma City five seasons ago. That Carmelo Anthony arrived in Oklahoma...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Blew Up Their Championship Team In Less Than 2 Years
During the last few years of Kobe Bryant's time with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was clear that the team was heading towards an eventual rebuilding phase. The Lakers were losing a lot of games and saw a huge dip in their number of wins during the regular season. Following...
TMZ.com
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on September 8. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him.
At long last, Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on
Freddie Freeman and the Braves can finally move on, if they so choose. The Freeman-Braves saga is a longstanding one — nearly six months at this point. Freeman returned to Atlanta, fired his agent and created a story. Since then, he’s put up some impressive numbers for the Dodgers....
MLB・
ASU football uniform combination for Oklahoma State game earns praise, fire emojis
The Arizona State football team has unveiled its uniform combination for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State and the look is earning rave reviews. One feature on the helmet is especially drawing praise - a big Sparky. People took to social media on Thursday after ASU unveiled the look to praise the Sun Devils' uniform...
