U of Iowa Releases Gameday Traffic Plan for Iowa State game, Fall Season
Head to Iowa City early and prepare to stay a little later to avoid the worst traffic jams. Make sure your cellphone is charged up and that you've gone to the bathroom! Here's a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation:. The University of Iowa and the Iowa Department...
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
Big Grove launches beer in memory of 6-year-old Iowa boy for childhood cancer awareness month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Big Grove has launched a beer in memory of a 6-year-old Iowa boy who died of cancer. Austin Smith of Monticello died of a rare form of brain cancer in 2016. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The new beverage is called Golden Boy and it’s...
Former Iowa QB reflects on first Wave, why the tradition holds a special place in his heart
Former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley shared why Iowa’s Wave is special to him in a trailer for upcoming special “The B1G Moment: The First Wave.”. Stanley discussed how he was born 6-and-a-half weeks prematurely, and how the right circumstances got him to where he is today. Stanley was...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Be A Hero This Winter and Become a Snow Buddy
Hear me out, because I am the LAST person to wish away summer, and I am not even CLOSE to being ready to think about winter. The "unofficial final weekend of summer" is in the rearview mirror as Labor Day has come and gone, and the keyword is just that. "Unofficial". Summer isn't over until September 22, THEN it will be time to start thinking about your pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween costumes.
Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?
Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
Traffic shift on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for second step of rehabilitation project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic has shifted on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for the second phase of the rehabilitation project on the edge of Cedar Rapids and Marion. As the road is being repaved, traffic has shifted to the two inside lanes and the outside...
Barstool Sports College Football Show is Coming to Iowa City
Whether you love or hate Barstool sports, you can't deny the amount of influence they have on college students around the country. You may be familiar with the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, as he claims the University of Iowa is one of his favorite places to visit to watch football games. More on this later... You may also remember the last time he visited, he wasn't the biggest fan of Casey's Pizza.
Linn-Mar teacher includes students in wedding by displaying their art
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary school teacher in Marion displayed artwork from her second graders as centerpieces at her wedding. Brandi Rickard (Hamdorf) says some of her students wanted to be there for her big day, so she found a way to include them. The Wilkins Elementary teacher had her students create art ahead of summer break, which she displayed on the tables at her August wedding.
North Linn Schools to Re-Open Next Week
Chances are your kids are at least three weeks into the new school year. That, unfortunately, is not the case in the North Linn Community School District. Problems in some of the district buildings have prompted a delay but the district has set a new start date for classes. KWWL...
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
Watch Iowa City Workers Save Baby Kittens Trapped Under a Porch
There was a bit of drama recently of the feline variety in Iowa City, Iowa. A stray cat was trapped and taken to a shelter before it was known that she was a mother with kittens who were still trapped. Thankfully, workers came to the rescue as a new video share shows.
Contractors battle weeds, prep for seeding
It is a race against time for two local contractors and two massive projects for the City of Muscatine. Both the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project and Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project are looking at a September 30 deadline for Fall seeding of finished areas.
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz addresses struggling offense
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he was surprised and disappointed by the dismal performance by the Hawkeye offense in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Iowa managed only 166 yards of offense and one field goal while also turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Spencer Petras has received...
