Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
offtackleempire.com

Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football

Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Be A Hero This Winter and Become a Snow Buddy

Hear me out, because I am the LAST person to wish away summer, and I am not even CLOSE to being ready to think about winter. The "unofficial final weekend of summer" is in the rearview mirror as Labor Day has come and gone, and the keyword is just that. "Unofficial". Summer isn't over until September 22, THEN it will be time to start thinking about your pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween costumes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?

Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Barstool Sports College Football Show is Coming to Iowa City

Whether you love or hate Barstool sports, you can't deny the amount of influence they have on college students around the country. You may be familiar with the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, as he claims the University of Iowa is one of his favorite places to visit to watch football games. More on this later... You may also remember the last time he visited, he wasn't the biggest fan of Casey's Pizza.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar teacher includes students in wedding by displaying their art

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary school teacher in Marion displayed artwork from her second graders as centerpieces at her wedding. Brandi Rickard (Hamdorf) says some of her students wanted to be there for her big day, so she found a way to include them. The Wilkins Elementary teacher had her students create art ahead of summer break, which she displayed on the tables at her August wedding.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

North Linn Schools to Re-Open Next Week

Chances are your kids are at least three weeks into the new school year. That, unfortunately, is not the case in the North Linn Community School District. Problems in some of the district buildings have prompted a delay but the district has set a new start date for classes. KWWL...
LINN COUNTY, IA
kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
MAYNARD, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Contractors battle weeds, prep for seeding

It is a race against time for two local contractors and two massive projects for the City of Muscatine. Both the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project and Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project are looking at a September 30 deadline for Fall seeding of finished areas.
MUSCATINE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz addresses struggling offense

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he was surprised and disappointed by the dismal performance by the Hawkeye offense in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Iowa managed only 166 yards of offense and one field goal while also turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Spencer Petras has received...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

