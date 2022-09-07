PMQs full exchange: Liz Truss clashes with Keir Starmer over energy bills in first session

Liz Truss clashed with Sir Keir Starmer over energy bills in her first session of PMQs on Wednesday (7 September).

During a rowdy exchange, the new prime minister ruled out a windfall tax on oil giants, leading to Mr Starmer accusing the Tories of making working people “foot the bill” for the crisis.

Ms Truss drew cheers from her benches by declaring she is “on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing” as she vowed to reverse the national insurance increase and “keep corporation tax low”.

