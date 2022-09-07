ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PMQs full exchange: Liz Truss clashes with Keir Starmer over energy bills in first session

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY25i_0hlNXZHY00

Liz Truss clashed with Sir Keir Starmer over energy bills in her first session of PMQs on Wednesday (7 September).

During a rowdy exchange, the new prime minister ruled out a windfall tax on oil giants, leading to Mr Starmer accusing the Tories of making working people “foot the bill” for the crisis.

Ms Truss drew cheers from her benches by declaring she is “on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing” as she vowed to reverse the national insurance increase and “keep corporation tax low”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss booed as she arrives at Conservative headquarters after winning leadership contest

Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister‘Bye Bye Boris’ played outside QEII Centre after Truss announced as new Tory leaderLiz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Liz Truss speech – live: New PM to address UK after ‘completely deluded’ Johnson statement

Liz Truss is set to address the UK outside Number 10 later today after meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle.Ms Truss is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch at her Scottish residence before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister.In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his successor his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.Labour deputy leader Angela...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment Nadhim Zahawi passed note to Liz Truss about the Queen's health as she unveiled her energy plan to the Commons before Keir Starmer was also told by Angela Rayner

This is the moment Nadhim Zahawi passed a note to Liz Truss informing her of the dramatic developments in the Queen's health earlier this afternoon in the House of Commons. The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced at 6:30pm, earlier today Buckingham Palace gave a statement saying that doctors had become concerned about her health.
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss warned against ‘bad’ Boris Johnson mistake of filling cabinet with friends

Conservative leadership favourite Liz Truss is on course to repeat Boris Johnson’s mistake of packing her first cabinet with only allies, a senior Tory peer has warned.Polling guru Lord Hayward urged Ms Truss, widely expected to be named winner of the Tory contest today, to offer top positions to people aligned with rival Rishi Sunak.Truss is set to give allies Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly top roles as chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary respectively – but few Sunak supporters are in line for any cabinet roles.“To govern you are going to have to bring in some...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Rowdy#National Insurance#Tories
The Independent

Priti Patel tells MPs to ‘shut up’ as she pays tribute to Boris Johnson

Priti Patel told MPs interrupting her in the House of Commons to “shut up” as she was paying tribute to Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.The home secretary reminisced about serving during Mr Johnson’s premiership before being interrupted by jeering MPs across the dispatch box.The outgoing prime minister will be succeeded by newly-elected Tory leader Liz Truss, who secured 81,326 votes whilst her opponent Rishi Sunak gathered 60,399 in a ballot of party members.Mr Johnson is expected to give a speech ahead of visiting the Queen on Tuesday 6 September. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
POLITICS
The Independent

Right-winger Suella Braverman appointed as home secretary in Liz Truss’s first cabinet

Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.Ms Braverman is a hardliner firmly on the right of the Conservative party, a Brexit “Spartan” who is a fervent supporter of the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.Ms Truss is likely to be hoping that the former attorney general and barrister will be able to use her legal expertise to break the deadlock in the courts which has so far blocked the removal of any migrants in a scheme which has already cost Britain £120m.In her own unsuccessful bid for the leadership, Ms Braverman called for Britain to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights in order to allow the scheme to go ahead.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Liz Truss announces energy bills to be capped at £2,500 until 2024

Liz Truss has announced that a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 a year in energy bills until October of 2024.The new prime minister’s plan will see the existing “energy price cap” replaced with an “energy price guarantee,” where the government will pay energy suppliers to cover the gap between the guaranteed rate and the rising market price.“It will give people certainty on energy bills. It will curve inflation, and boost growth,” Ms Truss said.Ms Truss also confirmed a “temporary suspension” of the £150 green levy on bills.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss’s energy plan will make working people ‘foot the bill’, Keir Starmer saysEd Miliband ‘not proud’ Labour is yet to have a female leaderAnimal Rebellion protesters spray paint on Houses of Parliament fences
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers

Parliament will be brimming with memories of the Queen as MPs and peers gather to pay tributes in a special session of condolence.Both Houses are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.The tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, are due to last until 10pm on Friday.There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take an oath of allegiance to the King from 2pm, with condolences continuing again until 10pm.Following the sad announcement of Her late Majesty The Queen’s demise, Business...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘more Labour than she thinks’, Angela Rayner claims

Liz Truss is “more Labour than she thinks”, Angela Rayner has claimed.Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Ms Rayner compared a number of the new prime minister’s policies to those of her own party.“Some of the rumours about what she’s going to do around the energy price freeze are what Labour have been calling for, for months,” the deputy Labour leader said.“The situation with the national insurance contribution... maybe she’s more Labour than she thinks.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss's first speech as prime minister in fullBoris Johnson’s farewell speech ‘completely deluded’, says Angela RaynerPMQs full exchange: Ian Blackford labels Tory energy plan a ‘Truss tax’
POLITICS
The Independent

Read Priti Patel’s resignation letter in full as she quits as home secretary

Priti Patel has resigned as home secretary, following Liz Truss’s victory in the Conservative leadership contest.In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media on Monday, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.While she pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.Suella Braverman has been tipped as a possible...
INDIA
The Independent

British Gas owner wants to cap profits in government deal over energy bills

Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap its profits in a deal with Liz Truss’s government to help cut Britons’ energy bills during the cost of living crisis.The British Gas owner is keen to sign up to a plan for new, long-term contracts for its electricity generation, which would mean accepting lower profits in the short term.Ms Truss is accused by Labour and the Lib Dems of siding with the energy giants after refusing to impose a new windfall tax on profits as part of her plan to freeze bills at £2,500 for two years.But part of the new prime...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy