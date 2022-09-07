ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer sacked for trying to have sex with vulnerable domestic violence victim

By Maya Oppenheim
 2 days ago

A police officer has been sacked for attempting to have sex with a vulnerable woman as well as firing off “inappropriate messages” to her after attending a domestic violence call.

PC Callum McLennan, from Northumbria , has been fired for gross misconduct in the wake of an investigation by a police watchdog - with a disciplinary hearing discovering he abused his position for sexual purposes after trying to pursue a relationship with a woman who reported a crime.

The independent panel at the hearing heard that Mr McLennan had sent personal and unprofessional messages to the woman between 4 February and 27 February last year after attending a domestic violence call.

Messages sent by him included leading, personal statements with him using kisses, as well as also discussing his own private life and relationship status.

The panel heard how the former officer initially used text messages as a way to update the woman on the outcome of the incident he had attended but he later encouraged her to contact him via social media.

Mr McLennan admitted that after meeting her in a professional capacity, he had attempted to develop a relationship with her through text messages.

When he was interviewed under caution, he admitted contacting the woman with a view to developing a personal relationship with her.

Thea Walton, Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director, said: “Police officers are held to high standards when it comes to their interactions with members of the public and they are expected to conduct themselves professionally.

“When police officers or staff abuse their position for a sexual purpose this is serious corruption - and it has absolutely no place in policing.

Ms Walton warned that Mr McLennan’s “actions were unacceptable” as she called for “all police forces to act to root out this kind of behaviour”. She noted “this will require a zero-tolerance approach backed up by decisive and consistent action from those in charge”.

She added: “We want people to feel empowered to speak up if they believe an officer has acted inappropriately. You are not alone; you will be listened to; and your experiences will be taken seriously.”

Mr McLennan’s sacking comes after a string of criticism of the Met Police for its handling of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021 by serving officer Wayne Couzens and other recent scandals involving officers.

Everard’s murder shone a spotlight on police failures to properly tackle violence against women and girls within their own ranks.

Additional reporting by wires

