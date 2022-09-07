Read full article on original website
Is Light Wood Furniture And Home Decor Coming Back In Style?
More and more people are moving away from using metal or exposed brick in their spaces -- and that's allowing for natural wood to take more of a featured role.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Distiller goes back to nature to create perfect cocktails from sustainable spirits
Producers of sustainable spirits brand Wildjac are encouraging customers to affect change with a unique scheme to help the environment. From foraging for botanicals to using recycled materials, drinkers are now invited to join the project. Founded in October 2020 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Aster Sadler, Wildjac Distillery is...
Review: Little Book’s Latest Whiskey Experiment Brings an Ideal Smoke
What we’re drinking: Little Book Chapter 6: To The Finish. Where it’s from: The sixth installment of this annual, limited-release series is overseen by Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery (and great-great-grandson of Jim Beam). Why we’re drinking this: There are plenty...
hypebeast.com
Grain Design Calls Upon Cork for the “Clover” Table Collection
Founded on Bainbridge Island, Washington (a small city connected to Seattle by ferry) in 2008, Grain Design is a three-person design studio that crafts beautiful, hand-made chairs, tables and other home goods. Environmental responsibility has always been a large part of their design ethos — they recently became a certified B Corp — and one of their signature materials is cork, which was used on their brand-new “Clover” table collection.
Curbed
The House That Yankee Candle Built
The reviews of Yankee Candle’s top-selling Vanilla Cupcake speak for themselves. “It’s a great candle for the kitchen,” one happy customer observes. “Working from home is just a little bit more pleasant with a candle beside my daily grind,” writes another. Just this week, a buyer named Jennifer Chastain awarded the candle five stars and remarked that it “smells the whole living room up.” This is the kind of consumer devotion that built founder Michael James Kittredge II a 16-bedroom estate in western Massachusetts. And it can now be yours for $23 million.
The Daily South
This Century-Old Bungalow Gets a Stylish Transformation
House hunting skewed more toward window-shopping for designer Taylor Hill—at least when it came to the 1920s Greenville, South Carolina, bungalow she purchased with her husband, Durham. It was the original windows that hooked the designer (who holds a master's degree in historical preservation) on the 2,000-square-foot gem. So with one eye on the past and the other on the present, she homed in on a plan that suits the couple now while allowing for changes in the future. She calls it "adaptive design," and it's a term that could just as easily describe her style. With thoughtful renovations and an extensive collection of art and antiques, Hill created a home that's layered, meaningful, and primed for its next chapter.
Fast Company
A designer reinvents the humble wine decanter by flipping it 180 degrees
Think of a wine decanter and you will likely picture a wide-bottomed jug with a thin neck. This, of course, was designed to allow more oxygen into the vessel to aerate red wine more effectively, which wine connoisseurs say improves the flavor. But that decanter can take up a lot of space on a table, counter, or shelf. Now, an Italian designer has found a way to get the same amount of oxygen in with a much smaller footprint.
Think You Have to Choose Between Paint and Natural Wood? This Cincinnati Home Balances Both
In the design world, there tends to be a lot of opinions around what to do with wood — and specifically, if it’s wrong or right to paint it. Every wood grain is different, and using a stain can bring out the unique shadows and textures that would otherwise get covered by a saturated shade. And yet, using paint can be a quick and efficient way to bring personality to a simple wood furnishing. It’s routinely a tough call between choosing one side or the other.
Highland Park’s New Cask Strength Whisky Is Made for Lovers of Smoky Single Malts
In the scotch whisky world, there are two styles that can be divisive at times: high-proof whisky bottled at cask strength with no water added to cut down the proof and intensely smoky scotch made from heavily peated barley. This new whisky from Highland Park combines the best of both of these worlds, meaning that the lovers are gonna love, the haters are gonna hate and all the while the angels will continue to drink their share. Highland Park is an interesting and unique distillery, located in the far northern region of Scotland’s Orkney Islands in the small town of Kirkwall....
Johnnie Walker’s New Blue Label Scotch Blends Whiskies Saved From Shuttered Distilleries
The fifth release in Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label Ghost and Rare series once again includes whisky from shuttered “ghost” distilleries, along with some other rare malts. And, as seems to be the case with every high-end whisky release these days, there’s an NFT tie-in—75 limited-edition sets are available via Blockbar that include a real bottle, a digital bottle (again, why?) and access to some virtual experiences. Of course, the most important thing here is the real, physical, non-virtual whisky that you can actually pour into a glass and taste, as opposed to the hologram AI cyborg version. For this new release,...
HGTV
Storage + Organization Ideas at HGTV Urban Oasis 2022
Kitchens, bathrooms and closets are the quickest spots for clutter to build up. But we’re not afraid. We’re ready to help you pull together the best organizers used in HGTV Urban Oasis 2022, and get your home in tiptop shape. Our design team worked with storage stylist Brittani...
