House hunting skewed more toward window-shopping for designer Taylor Hill—at least when it came to the 1920s Greenville, South Carolina, bungalow she purchased with her husband, Durham. It was the original windows that hooked the designer (who holds a master's degree in historical preservation) on the 2,000-square-foot gem. So with one eye on the past and the other on the present, she homed in on a plan that suits the couple now while allowing for changes in the future. She calls it "adaptive design," and it's a term that could just as easily describe her style. With thoughtful renovations and an extensive collection of art and antiques, Hill created a home that's layered, meaningful, and primed for its next chapter.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 28 DAYS AGO