holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Blank O’Farrell, Move to 4-0
SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School football team used its strong running game and roster depth to score a 55-0 victory over O’Farrell Charter School in a nonleague game here on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) jumped out to a 42-0 lead after two quarters...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Rain Cancels Friday Night Lights for Local Teams
EL CENTRO — Rain from Tropical Storm Kay has forced the cancelation of high school football games involving Imperial Valley schools. The two games slated to be played in the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, have been canceled. The matchups were scheduled to see Castle Park High of Chula Vista visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic on Southwest High’s Eagle Field in El Centro, and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School from Temecula visiting Veteran’s Field in Calipatria to take on the Hornets.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
thedesertreview.com
José R. Padilla retires from CRLA after 44 Years
EL CENTRO — José R. Padilla, Brawley native and Brawley Union High School graduate, will be retiring by the end of the year as executive director of the California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. (CRLA). He has served farmworkers in rural communities for 44 years. “I’ve given my life...
Power outages in Imperial County
The Imperial Irrigation District has announced that there are power outages affecting customers in the Imperial Valley. The post Power outages in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
calexicochronicle.com
La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves
IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
kyma.com
Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kyma.com
Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
Yumans prepare for flood watch
Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Ni Una Mas Elvira Herrera
Roman has worked for multiple local news and non-profit orgs including IV Press and VW Mag, IVROP, St. JP2 Radio and is also with The Southern Cross. An El Centro native, he graduated from Marywood U in Scranton, Pennsylvania. rflores@thedesertreview.com.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma
A 70-year-old woman Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard and was hit by a car on September 1, she recently died on September 6 due to her injuries. The post School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Man suspected in Kearny Mesa murder
Authorities are asking for the public's help in searching for a man suspected in the June killing of a 60-year-old man in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood.
City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags
The City of El Centro Staff are working together and coordinating with outside agencies on the progress of Hurricane Kay. The post City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. 9:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to the reporting of a 2-year-old child walking down the middle of the street in Seeley on Wednesday morning carrying a blanket and bottle in black sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes. Deputies were able to locate the mother after responding.
iheart.com
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect
San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
