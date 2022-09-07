ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Blank O'Farrell, Move to 4-0

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School football team used its strong running game and roster depth to score a 55-0 victory over O’Farrell Charter School in a nonleague game here on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) jumped out to a 42-0 lead after two quarters...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Rain Cancels Friday Night Lights for Local Teams

EL CENTRO — Rain from Tropical Storm Kay has forced the cancelation of high school football games involving Imperial Valley schools. The two games slated to be played in the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, have been canceled. The matchups were scheduled to see Castle Park High of Chula Vista visiting Vincent Memorial Catholic on Southwest High’s Eagle Field in El Centro, and Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School from Temecula visiting Veteran’s Field in Calipatria to take on the Hornets.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

José R. Padilla retires from CRLA after 44 Years

EL CENTRO — José R. Padilla, Brawley native and Brawley Union High School graduate, will be retiring by the end of the year as executive director of the California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. (CRLA). He has served farmworkers in rural communities for 44 years. “I’ve given my life...
BRAWLEY, CA
Calexico, CA
KYMA News 11

Power outages in Imperial County

The Imperial Irrigation District has announced that there are power outages affecting customers in the Imperial Valley. The post Power outages in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
HEBER, CA
calexicochronicle.com

La Brucherie Road Project Works Nerves

IMPERIAL — Maria Hernandez lives west of La Brucherie Road in the hive of single-family homes south of Aten Road that finds itself cut off from a main route to shopping, banking, and more for at least three months. Hernandez was out walking her dog in the area on...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yumans prepare for flood watch

Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Ni Una Mas Elvira Herrera

Roman has worked for multiple local news and non-profit orgs including IV Press and VW Mag, IVROP, St. JP2 Radio and is also with The Southern Cross. An El Centro native, he graduated from Marywood U in Scranton, Pennsylvania. rflores@thedesertreview.com.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
YUMA, AZ
oregontoday.net

Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff's Office: Aug. 31-Sept. 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. 9:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to the reporting of a 2-year-old child walking down the middle of the street in Seeley on Wednesday morning carrying a blanket and bottle in black sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes. Deputies were able to locate the mother after responding.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

