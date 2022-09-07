ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganza, LA

West Side Journal

Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR

The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
BRUSLY, LA
L'Observateur

STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
LOUISIANA STATE
City
Morganza, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Search underway for armed man accused of pointing gun at deputies in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central residents in the Village Lakes area are asked to stay inside their homes Friday night as authorities search for an armed suspect. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. regarding an allegedly inebriated person on Magnolia Crossing Drive. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies before running into the woods nearby.
CENTRAL, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured

GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Collins is the first to receive Leadership award

Brianna (Bree) Collins is a resident of WBR and a recent graduate of the LSU FETA class 180. Bree excelled in the class and received the Leadership award for displaying outstanding leadership throughout the academy. Bree is the first recipient of the Leadership award. She will be starting on her EMT certification (Emergency Medical Technician) in the very near future. Bree is already serving the district well. We are very proud of her and her accomplishments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting off Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge police say

A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of North Harco and Windsor drives, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was responding to the scene in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Around 8:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA

