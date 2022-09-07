Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
Pointe Coupee Parish School Board discuss possible changes at Livonia High after violent brawl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board discussed possible changes at Livonia High School after a violent fight forced the campus to shut down last week. “We have to do something for our babies, or we’re going to lose them,” Karla Jack, Assistant Superintendent said....
West Side Journal
Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR
The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
L'Observateur
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
wbrz.com
Perkins Road dry after water main rupture leaves roadway flooded; officials completing repairs
BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is dry Friday morning after a water main ruptured early Thursday morning leaving a flooded roadway with possibly a foot of water. While repairs continue, the light is out at the intersection and it is being treated as a four-way stop. Video from Thursday showed...
brproud.com
Search underway for armed man accused of pointing gun at deputies in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central residents in the Village Lakes area are asked to stay inside their homes Friday night as authorities search for an armed suspect. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call at 7:15 p.m. regarding an allegedly inebriated person on Magnolia Crossing Drive. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at deputies before running into the woods nearby.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Board members unanimously voted to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following...
wbrz.com
Port Allen man, 36, shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening. Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Sanders of Port Allen, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
brproud.com
BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
wbrz.com
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured
GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
West Side Journal
Collins is the first to receive Leadership award
Brianna (Bree) Collins is a resident of WBR and a recent graduate of the LSU FETA class 180. Bree excelled in the class and received the Leadership award for displaying outstanding leadership throughout the academy. Bree is the first recipient of the Leadership award. She will be starting on her EMT certification (Emergency Medical Technician) in the very near future. Bree is already serving the district well. We are very proud of her and her accomplishments.
wbrz.com
'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting off Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge police say
A man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of North Harco and Windsor drives, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the coroner's office was responding to the scene in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Around 8:30...
brproud.com
State board votes out state official after drug arrest in Livingston Parish
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
Comments / 0