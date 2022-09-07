Brianna (Bree) Collins is a resident of WBR and a recent graduate of the LSU FETA class 180. Bree excelled in the class and received the Leadership award for displaying outstanding leadership throughout the academy. Bree is the first recipient of the Leadership award. She will be starting on her EMT certification (Emergency Medical Technician) in the very near future. Bree is already serving the district well. We are very proud of her and her accomplishments.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO