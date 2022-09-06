MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay became a post-tropical cyclone Friday night after veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border region, though it continued to cause rain in parts of northwestern Mexico and the U.S. Southwest. Kay came made landfall as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open and cooler water. It was forecast to weaken into a remnant low by Saturday morning as it moved farther from land. On Friday night, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was centered about 145 miles (230 kilometers)southwest of San Diego, California, and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The storm was expected to turn to the southwest and then the south in the next few days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that “flash, urban, and small stream flooding” was a threat across Southern California and southwestern Arizona.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO