Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
‘Very serious’ heatwave to hit California with highs of 115F over Labor Day
Forecasters are predicting potentially “record-breaking” heat in California later this week and over the Labor Day weekend, warning that extreme temperatures could pose serious health risks.Temperatures may reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in the hills and valleys near Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).Heat will start building early this week, with highs across southern and central California, Nevada and Arizona reaching well above 100F (38C) by Thursday and through the weekend.By Sunday, Sacramento is forecast to reach a high of 112F (44C), while other parts of the Central Valley...
Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events
One clip from inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino showed card tables being soaked as water fell from the ceiling.
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Kay's Moisture To Bring Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Southern California
Kay will weaken as it tracks near Baja California into the weekend. Its moisture will wring out heavy rain that could cause flooding in S. California. Hurricane Kay will send tropical moisture into Southern California and other parts of the Southwest over the next couple of days, resulting in heavy rainfall that might trigger flooding in some areas.
Kay degenerates after veering from Mexico- California border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay became a post-tropical cyclone Friday night after veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border region, though it continued to cause rain in parts of northwestern Mexico and the U.S. Southwest. Kay came made landfall as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open and cooler water. It was forecast to weaken into a remnant low by Saturday morning as it moved farther from land. On Friday night, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was centered about 145 miles (230 kilometers)southwest of San Diego, California, and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The storm was expected to turn to the southwest and then the south in the next few days. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that “flash, urban, and small stream flooding” was a threat across Southern California and southwestern Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
September surge of heat to bake the Northwest
Unprecedented heat has broken hundreds of records across the western United States so far this September, with Sacramento, California, hitting a new all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and a September record of 125 F being tied in Death Valley. As the stifling warmth begins to ease across parts of the West, the Northwest will heat up.
Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Kay Update: Watches, Warnings in Effect for Parts of California
Hurricane Kay has continued to strengthen while California is facing several other extreme weather incidents.
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. The blaze was "spreading very quickly before firefighters even got on scene," a local fire department spokesman said on Twitter.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages.Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower temperatures during the weekend but could bring another set of challenges: heavy rains that will be welcomed in the drought-plagued state but might cause flash floods. Climate change is making the planet warmer, scientists say, and weather-related disasters more extreme. The heat that colored weather maps dark red for more than a week in California...
Hurricane Kay to lash Baja California before weakening over coming days
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Kay in the eastern Pacific Ocean will bring stormy conditions to the western coast of Baja California on Thursday, but it is projected to weaken to a depression in the coming days. In its 3 a.m. MDT advisory Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Kay...
The Weather Channel
Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
A rare tropical storm will skirt by the Southwest, just days after historic heatwave
As a historic September heat wave begins to taper off in the western United States, a tropical storm is spinning a little too close to comfort for southern California. Tropical Storm Kay is moving north along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula through today, bringing with it a massive amount of moisture and potentially gusty winds and dangerous surf.
Hurricane to come close to heat-ravaged California for 1st time in 25 years
Hurricane Kay, a storm swirling around the Pacific, is expected to come as close as any hurricane has to the Southern California coastline since Hurricane Nora in 1997.
Comments / 0