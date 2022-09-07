Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Oswego public works boss talks next steps for new water source
The Oswego Public Works Department is working on next steps in bringing Lake Michigan water to the village to replace water from a diminishing underground aquifer. Director Jennifer Hughes says the next steps are agreements with DuPage Water Commission, which is providing the water, and Yorkville and Montgomery which are are also switching to Lake Michigan water.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Proposed ‘truck stop’ in Woodstock gets City Council approval for TIF funding
In a divided vote, the Woodstock City Council this week approved early plans for a “truck stop” in the city. Council members voted 5-2 for a redevelopment agreement with Graham […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community...
959theriver.com
Joliet Junction Trail section closed for repair work
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Joliet Junction Trail is closed from Theodore Street in Crest Hill south to Black Road in Joliet for asphalt repair work. All official access points in that section of trail will be blocked with barricades and public access will not be allowed as the repair work takes place on this 1.2-mile section of the trail. The trail section closed Wednesday, Sept. 7.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new improvements to I-55 in Joliet, Shorewood
JOLIET, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new series of improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The centerpiece of the project involved the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) building a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. The $93...
WSPY NEWS
Utility bills lost again in Sandwich
Denise II has seen this problem before. Your browser does not support the audio element. Il, who is city clerk for the city of Sandwich notified the Sandwich City Council about the lost city bill mailings at the city council meeting this week. Your browser does not support the audio...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego's new dog park has over 100 pooches registered after about a month of operation
Oswego's recently opened Happy Tails dog park has about 110 dogs registered after nearly a month of being open. The park was debuted on August 10th. It's located at 100 Theodore Drive next to the Oswego Public Works Facility. Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes says things are going well. The...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
WIFR
Winnebago County Board member says he was once a member of Oath Keepers group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday the Anti-Defamation League looked over more than 38-thousand names on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, and found 80 people on the list serves in, or are running for public office. 23 News has learned one of those on the leaked list is Winnebago...
WSPY NEWS
Portion Of Route 47 Through Morris Named After Fallen Morris Police Officer
A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Patrolman Clarence Roseland Memorial Road was held at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office parking lot this morning. 75th District State Representative David Welter was one of the speakers during the event. Welter said he has been trying to get this roadway...
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
fox32chicago.com
New trees to be planted in Naperville after tornado wrecks suburb
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting some extra help to replace the trees damaged by last year's tornado, and it's a $15,000 grant from the USDA. Naperville and some of the other western suburbs were slammed with an EF-3 tornado last summer. City officials say they had to remove more...
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
wjol.com
Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man
On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in deck fire in Plano
No one was hurt, but a deck on the side of a home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of S. Cook Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Fire Chief Greg Witek says the fire was prevented from starting the home on fire. It happened at around four in the afternoon.
WSPY NEWS
Two taken to hospital after Oswego crash
Two people had to go to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Oswego Thursday morning just before eight. The Oswego Police Department says 23-year-old Cassandra Y. Spitz, of Montgomery, is believed to have not stopped at traffic light on eastbound Route 30 approaching Fifth Street when she hit another vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Aurora man. The 43-year-old was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 to Fifth Street.
Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
wcsjnews.com
Downers Grove Man Killed in Grundy County Crash
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. Police officials say a vehicle operated by Thomas Piekarczyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling southbound struck the vehicle from behind.
