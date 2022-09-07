Israeli company Upstream to open first U.S. vehicle cybersecurity center in Ann Arbor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Related
Crain's Detroit Business
New Venture 313 effort brings together resources for entrepreneurs' success
Whether for a high-growth technology startup or a budding entrepreneur seeking to open a brick-and-mortar retail store in a Detroit neighborhood, boosters of the new Venture 313 initiative say the resources for success are increasingly coming into place. The newest philanthropic venture from billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert and his wife...
Crain's Detroit Business
Riney named to permanent CEO job at Henry Ford Health
Henry Ford Health has named its interim President and CEO Robert Riney to the job on a permanent basis, the Detroit-based health system said Thursday. Riney, 63, has decades of experience with the $6.6 billion organization, starting in 1978 and working in almost every operating unit at Henry Ford. He has been chief operating officer since 2003.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit home assessments lean hard on virtual appraisals to keep up
Until 2017, the city of Detroit had gone 60 years without finishing a comprehensive reappraisal of property values in the city, a recent audit said. Now, with the reassessment completed, the assessor's office has the task of keeping current with a state requirement that 20 percent of properties be reassessed each year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
michiganradio.org
Environmental groups and local activists file to intervene in an EPA lawsuit against a DTE-owned plant
Three environmental groups have filed a motion to intervene in an EPA lawsuit filed against a DTE subsidiary. In June, the Environmental Protection agency filed a suit against EES Coke Battery, LLC. The complaint alleges the plant violated the Clean Air Act after sulfur dioxide pollution increased at its plant on Zug Island between Detroit and River Rouge. That pollutant can cause serious health problems, including heart disease and respiratory issues. It's also been linked to premature death.
Crain's Detroit Business
Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum CEO to step down
Mel Drumm, president and CEO of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, is leaving the organization at the end of this year. "While no transition is easy, I believe we are at an opportune point; we have navigated the pandemic, restored our traditional in-the-black operations, and are closing in on a new strategic plan to guide us over the next several years," Drumm, who has led the nonprofit for the last 18 years, said in a news release. "Serving as the president and CEO of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has been a wonderful adventure and an experience of a lifetime. As I reflect upon my tenure, we have surpassed even my expectations for success."
Crain's Detroit Business
Big Michigan companies pressured by Black activists over political donations
A half-dozen large Michigan companies are being called to the carpet for political donations to Republican lawmakers who support a ballot initiative that would tighten voting rules and, critics say, suppress African American turnout. The Defend Black Voters Coalition includes several community-organizing groups in the Detroit area and is backed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Detroit Business
Judge denies EMU request to order striking faculty back to work
A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge denied Eastern Michigan University's request for a temporary restraining order that would have required striking faculty to return to the classroom, but set a hearing next week to decide its request for a preliminary injunction. In the order dated Thursday, Judge Carol Kuhnke rejected...
Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme
Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges ...
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Crain's Detroit Business
Owner of West Village's Marrow plans Eastern Market restaurant, butchery, processing facility
The owner of Marrow, the popular West Village neighborhood restaurant and butchery in Detroit, is planning another restaurant and more in the Eastern Market area. The Detroit City Council Planning and Economic Development standing committee on Thursday is expected to consider a pair of tax abatements for the former Capital Poultry building at 2442 Riopelle St. at the Fisher Freeway Service Drive.
Reward increased for Ypsilanti murder suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of a murder in Ypsilanti in June.The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering the reward in hopes of capturing 19 year-old Coreyon Brown, who is accused in a fatal shooting in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti on June 28. Police say the incident was triggered by an argument on Facebook that led to the fatal shooting outside of the victim's home."Brown's alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan in a press release. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."Brown is described as a black male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line at 866-865-8477.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Detroit News
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport
A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Comments / 0