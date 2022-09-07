Critical Mass, the monthly cycling event and social movement, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a massive bike ride across San Francisco on Friday, September 30th. The event started in SF in 1992 and has spread to over 400 cities around the world with the goal of inviting the cycling community to ride together, reclaim the streets, and enjoy a safe evening of cycling. The leaderless ride is free and open to anyone who wants to participate. Referred to as a “bike ride, celebration and protest” by its organizers, Critical Mass always makes an impression, affecting the city’s traffic in...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO