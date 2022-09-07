Read full article on original website
West Side Journal
Officials break ground for new LCIW facility in St. Gabriel
Hailing the end of another chapter from the August 2016 flood, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined state and local officials to break ground on a new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women on Thursday, Sept. 1 in St. Gabriel. Construction for the 280,000-square-foot facility will cost $150 million. Officials expect completion...
West Side Journal
House Ways and Means Committee to study the elimination of the income tax
BATON ROUGE – The House Ways and Means Committee has scheduled its first meeting to discuss broad reforms to Louisiana’s tax system, including the elimination of the personal income tax. The meeting on September 13 is being held pursuant to House Resolution 178 of the 2022 Legislative Session sponsored by Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville.
