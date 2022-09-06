SOUTH WINDSOR — The town health director is proposing changes to the licensing requirements for food truck vendors and tattoo, cosmetology, and daycare establishments. During the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Director of Health Heather Oatis presented the proposed changes, including a plan to require food trucks to name a base of operations. Oatis said that the town asks vendors to have a base of operations, but doesn’t have any language to hold them to it.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO