Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of...
Paving to close I-84 ramps Sunday
The state Department of Transportation will begin paving portions of Interstate 84 in Vernon, Tolland, and Willington on Sunday, with ramp closures expected at several exits. The exit ramps subject to closure during construction include Exit 67 westbound; Exit 68 westbound; Exit 69 eastbound and westbound; and Exit 70 eastbound and westbound.
Fire District No. 1 station expansion gets wetlands OK
ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency this week approved a permit for Fire District No. 1 to expand and modernize its station on Weymouth Road and add additional parking and pavement areas. The agency granted the permit with a condition that firefighters not stockpile snow on pavement...
South Windsor council waives bid process for police gear
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council voted Tuesday to waive the competitive bidding process for the purchase of specialized body armor for certain members of the South Windsor Police Department. The department has five members assigned to the Capital Region Emergency Services Team, a multi-agency tactical team staffed by...
Route 30 closed in Vernon after truck hits pole
VERNON — A portion of Route 30 is currently closed after a truck hit a utility pole this morning, police said. Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said that the accident happened around 9:35 a.m., and that there were no injuries from the accident. The section of Route 30 between...
Ellington man injured by farming equipment
ELLINGTON — A man was injured in Ellington after being hit by a hay wagon Friday afternoon. State police said the incident, which happened at 3 Deerfield Lane at 1:57 p.m., caused a minor leg injury. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, state police said.
South Windsor eyes changes to health license requirements
SOUTH WINDSOR — The town health director is proposing changes to the licensing requirements for food truck vendors and tattoo, cosmetology, and daycare establishments. During the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Director of Health Heather Oatis presented the proposed changes, including a plan to require food trucks to name a base of operations. Oatis said that the town asks vendors to have a base of operations, but doesn’t have any language to hold them to it.
Manchester OKs cannabis dispensary
MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit Wednesday for a hybrid-use cannabis retailer along Buckland Street to be built in the former Friendly’s restaurant building. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries nationwide, including medical facilities in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. Curaleaf submitted the application in...
East Hartford back to basics in opener
ENFIELD — East Hartford High boys soccer coach Mike Vendetti knew something had to change entering the 2022 season. The Hornets were coming off a 2-10-4 campaign and saw their run of seven straight Class LL state tournament appearances come to an end last year. So ahead of his...
Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday's groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains.
Get a taste of the Middle East at Villa of Lebanon: South Windsor restaurant offers healthy take on the region’s cuisine
SOUTH WINDSOR — Since 2006, Villa of Lebanon has been providing a delicious spread of hummus, baba ghanouj, falafel, shawarma, kafta, and more. “We have 125 different menu items,” said Ali Alhusseini, owner of Villa of Lebanon, at 575 John Fitch Blvd. ADDRESS: 575 John Fitch Blvd., Soutrh...
Student hit by car at dismissal
MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
South Windsor police learn about Islamic culture
SOUTH WINDSOR — Members of the South Windsor Police Department participated in a different kind of training Tuesday, training that will help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Muslim community. Hassan Awwad, director of operations of Connecticut Council of American-Islamic Relations, visited South Windsor after conversing with...
Manchester OKs 27-acre land purchase
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the purchase of a 27-acre open space parcel at 705 Keeney St. near the Glastonbury town line for $216,000. The parcel borders a 268-acre open space area in Glastonbury that was owned by the Metropolitan District Commission....
Enfield's Marshall plans works
The Enfield High girls soccer team’s better half showed through over the final 40 minutes of its season opener Thursday. The Eagles exploded for four unanswered goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to break a tie and went on to defeat host East Hartford 5-1 in a CCC East game.
Hearing set for Johnson Memorial to contest fine over maternity unit
STAFFORD — A hearing date has been set for Johnson Memorial Hospital to contest the nearly $400,000 fine slapped on them by the state Office of Health Strategy for closing its birthing unit without first seeking state approval. The hearing is to be held virtually over Zoom at 9:30...
BOOKS AND AUTHORS: Town’s reading program to discuss ‘The Other Black Girl’ on Monday
MANCHESTER — One Book, One Town, a town-wide reading program that encourages building community spirit through a shared reading experience and discussions has selected “The Other Black Girl” as this year’s novel. Fellicia Ayers, race and equity facilitator for the Manchester Board of Education, will lead...
Vernon man gets 2 years in Glastonbury vehicle theft
A man charged in the theft of a running vehicle from the Glastonbury Home Depot parking lot after police publicized a photo of him holding hands with a woman in the store has been sentenced to a total of two years in prison for that and six other crimes. DEFENDANT:...
