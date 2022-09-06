ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Journal Inquirer

Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Journal Inquirer

Paving to close I-84 ramps Sunday

The state Department of Transportation will begin paving portions of Interstate 84 in Vernon, Tolland, and Willington on Sunday, with ramp closures expected at several exits. The exit ramps subject to closure during construction include Exit 67 westbound; Exit 68 westbound; Exit 69 eastbound and westbound; and Exit 70 eastbound and westbound.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire District No. 1 station expansion gets wetlands OK

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency this week approved a permit for Fire District No. 1 to expand and modernize its station on Weymouth Road and add additional parking and pavement areas. The agency granted the permit with a condition that firefighters not stockpile snow on pavement...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Route 30 closed in Vernon after truck hits pole

VERNON — A portion of Route 30 is currently closed after a truck hit a utility pole this morning, police said. Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said that the accident happened around 9:35 a.m., and that there were no injuries from the accident. The section of Route 30 between...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington man injured by farming equipment

ELLINGTON — A man was injured in Ellington after being hit by a hay wagon Friday afternoon. State police said the incident, which happened at 3 Deerfield Lane at 1:57 p.m., caused a minor leg injury. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, state police said.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor eyes changes to health license requirements

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town health director is proposing changes to the licensing requirements for food truck vendors and tattoo, cosmetology, and daycare establishments. During the Town Council meeting Tuesday, Director of Health Heather Oatis presented the proposed changes, including a plan to require food trucks to name a base of operations. Oatis said that the town asks vendors to have a base of operations, but doesn’t have any language to hold them to it.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester OKs cannabis dispensary

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a permit Wednesday for a hybrid-use cannabis retailer along Buckland Street to be built in the former Friendly’s restaurant building. The applicant, Curaleaf, operates dispensaries nationwide, including medical facilities in Groton, Hartford, Milford, and Stamford. Curaleaf submitted the application in...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford back to basics in opener

ENFIELD — East Hartford High boys soccer coach Mike Vendetti knew something had to change entering the 2022 season. The Hornets were coming off a 2-10-4 campaign and saw their run of seven straight Class LL state tournament appearances come to an end last year. So ahead of his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday's groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains.
OHIO STATE
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor police learn about Islamic culture

SOUTH WINDSOR — Members of the South Windsor Police Department participated in a different kind of training Tuesday, training that will help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Muslim community. Hassan Awwad, director of operations of Connecticut Council of American-Islamic Relations, visited South Windsor after conversing with...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester OKs 27-acre land purchase

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the purchase of a 27-acre open space parcel at 705 Keeney St. near the Glastonbury town line for $216,000. The parcel borders a 268-acre open space area in Glastonbury that was owned by the Metropolitan District Commission....
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield's Marshall plans works

The Enfield High girls soccer team’s better half showed through over the final 40 minutes of its season opener Thursday. The Eagles exploded for four unanswered goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to break a tie and went on to defeat host East Hartford 5-1 in a CCC East game.
ENFIELD, CT

