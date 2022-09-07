ST. LOUIS — Now is the time to look at getting your flooring dreams fulfilled. Head to Boardwalk Hardwood Floors and see the many benefits of putting in hardwood floors. They are having the annual warehouse sale where you can save up to 25% off MSRP and get 12-month free financing. It’s going on all this month at all four area locations.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO