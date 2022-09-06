Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of...
Journal Inquirer
Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday's groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains.
Journal Inquirer
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
Journal Inquirer
Bob Stefanowski enters culture wars with ‘parental bill of rights’
With a proposed “parental bill of rights,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski stepped Tuesday into the culture wars over transgender rights and how students are taught about race, sex and gender identification. Stefanowski and his running mate, Rep. Laura Devlin, embraced a broad statement of principles, shying from...
Journal Inquirer
Minor party endorses Lamont after a pledge for election reform
The Democratic ticket of Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be on an unprecedented three ballot lines in November with the cross endorsement Wednesday by a minor party committed to election reforms. Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski sought the endorsement of the Griebel-Frank for CT Party, each...
Football previews: Rockville reloads after title-game loss
Rockville High football coach Erick Knickerbocker felt a mixture of disappointment and encouragement when he and his assistant coaches watched the replay of the Rams’ 28-14 loss to Killingly in last season’s Class M championship game. “The last couple years, we had a couple playoff games where we...
