Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies
SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
kuer.org
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems
As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
Unwanted pet fish being found in Utah waters, says DWR
UTAH, — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a statement on Thursday reminding the public it is illegal to release their unwanted pet fish or move fish caught from […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
Why Utah's record breaking temperatures for the past 7 days are so unusual
With the hottest seven days Utah’s experienced in history, with data as far back as 1875, it can be easily argued to have been the most out-of-the-norm week ever.
upr.org
Extremely hot temperatures in Utah causing fish to die in reservoirs and ponds
Recent hot temperatures throughout the state have caused dozens of fish to die off according to biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Over 80 kokanee salmon were recorded dead at Lost Creek Reservoir earlier this week. Catfish deaths were also reported by DWR at the Jensen Nature Park pond in Syracuse.
kslnewsradio.com
Relief at the gas pump? A drop in temperatures brings a drop in gas prices
SALT LAKE CITY — The price at the pump is expected to drop even more for Utahns as we head into colder months. With the cost of gas in Utah topping $5.20 in recent months, the price drop will be a welcome change for Utah motorists. John Treanor with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
BYU Newsnet
Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals
Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
kslnewsradio.com
Geographical Utah sites are being renamed
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Lawmaker teases flag finalist 'sneak peek'
The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah’s state flag has officially been whittled down to 20.
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Comments / 1