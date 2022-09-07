ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Hockey Writers

3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
Hoops Rumors

Canucks sign defenseman Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin invited veteran defenseman Danny DeKeyser to training camp on a professional tryout contract. DeKeyser is a 6-foot-3 defensive defenseman who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Detroit Red Wings to this point. He was initially signed by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent back in March 2013.
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
