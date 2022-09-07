ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenMatters

Five Asteroids Are Zooming Past Earth This Week

This weekend will be packed with quite the series of exciting celestial events — a massive asteroid is expected to zoom past the Earth today, followed by another one the next day… and the next day… and then a few more next week. But are these asteroids headed towards Earth?
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Martian Surprise: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

The Mars rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water. NASA scientists got a big surprise when the Perseverance Mars rover began analyzing rocks on the floor of Jezero Crater in the spring of 2021: They had expected to find sedimentary rock because the crater held a lake billions of years ago. This would have formed when sand and mud settled in a once-watery environment. Instead, they discovered the floor was made of two types of igneous rock – one that formed from volcanic activity at the surface and the other originated from magma deep underground.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

NASA’s Moon-Bound Rocket Is Now Scheduled To Launch on Friday

NASA has ambitious plans for this weekend: to finally launch its 322-foot (98 m) tall, uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the moon. The space agency momentarily considering taking off this Friday, September 2, before ultimately determining that the day posed the risk of bad weather. The rocket was originally supposed to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

Mark Your Calendars: NASA Will Livestream First Attempt To Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path

The idea that a big, giant asteroid from space could collide with Earth and cause a whole slew of catastrophic issues for humans — like instant death — sounds like a movie plot. (And it literally is one — Armageddon, anyone?) And while we've seen how fictional scientists would predict and then convince the governing bodies to do something on the big screen (drill, baby, drill!), an Earthbound asteroid is a real cause of concern in real life and doesn’t need to include a “hotshot” crew of people drilling a hole into an asteroid and putting a nuclear bomb in it.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover Two “Super-Earth” Planets About 100 Light-Years Away

Astronomers Discover Two New Temperate Rocky Worlds. An international research team has just announced the discovery of two “super-Earth” planets orbiting LP 890-9, a small, cool star located about 100 light-years from Earth. The star, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second-coolest star found to host planets, after the famous TRAPPIST-1. This rare discovery is the subject of an upcoming publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft

Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
ASTRONOMY
Fatherly

Particles from Halley's Comet Will Shoot Through the Sky This September

Anyone who loves sky shows is going to want to make sure to set aside some time and mark off their calendar. Particles from Halley’s Comet are set to shoot through the sky between September and November — and peaking in October, as part of the Orionid meteor shower. Here’s everything you need to know about what that shower is — and when the best time will be to see it.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA's DART spacecraft captures images of its target asteroid 20 million miles away

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on its way to test a potentially lifesaving planetary defense technology by crashing into an asteroid. The spacecraft has now captured the first images of its target double-asteroid system, which includes the asteroid it will crash into, called Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Look at these stunning new images taken by the world’s largest solar telescope

Astronomical observations allow us to see the Sun like never before, all without searing our eyes. The U.S. National Science Foundation released new images from the Inouye Solar Telescope to mark a year since its inauguration. They are the first close-up images the telescope has captured of the Sun's chromosphere, a layer of the star's atmosphere located beneath the corona.
ASTRONOMY
