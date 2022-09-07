ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race

By BRUCE SCHREINER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCGHH_0hlNR1xR00

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor on Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year.

Craft quickly landed a key endorsement from U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents a conservative western Kentucky district.

“I’m all in for her,” Comer told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “She has a work ethic that’s second to none. ... And I’m pretty confident that within 30 days she’ll be at the top of the polling. And I feel like she’s got what it takes to close the deal and not just win the primary but become our next governor.”

Craft spent years cultivating connections within the GOP as she and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates. That gives her advantages as she transitions from party activist to political candidate — she enters the fray with the ability to tap into her family's wealth to finance her campaign and a resume from Republican Donald Trump's presidency.

But Trump has already endorsed another GOP candidate in the race — Attorney General Daniel Cameron — and Beshear's campaign portrayed Craft as “out-of-touch" with Kentucky's voters while touting the governor's economic stewardship and handling of tornado and flood disasters.

Craft pointed to her Kentucky roots in a campaign announcement that offered broad themes rather than policy positions.

“I’m running for governor because I know our best days are ahead of us," Craft said in a news release. “This movement is for all of us who still believe that we can lead in education, that government doesn’t get a seat at our kitchen table and that our kids should grow up in safe neighborhoods.”

For more than a year, political insiders from both major parties in Kentucky had wondered if, or when, Craft would enter the hotly contested GOP primary for governor. The party votes are in May 2023 and the general election is in November 2023, but some of her GOP rivals have already secured dozens of endorsements.

While Craft is well-known in political circles, she'll need to build name recognition with the Kentucky electorate. She began with an introductory video describing a rural upbringing that led to boardrooms and the United Nations.

“People said I was just some small-town girl, but my dad showed me that it's where I'm from that got me to where I am today,” Craft, a veterinarian’s daughter, said in the video.

Beshear's campaign quickly tried to shape its own narrative, casting Craft as an outsider.

“We welcome Kelly Craft to both Kentucky and to the governor’s race,” Beshear campaign strategist Eric Hyers said in a statement. “She’s an out-of-touch billionaire who ... will likely spend millions and millions of dollars to try to convince Kentuckians she cares about them.”

Hyers said Craft was a leading financial backer for the campaign of Kentucky's last Republican governor, Matt Bevin, who was narrowly ousted by Beshear in 2019.

Another GOP gubernatorial candidate, state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, didn't name Craft in his response to her entry.

“All the candidates in this race are friends of mine and I expect a spirited primary," Quarles said in a statement. “We are focused on building a grassroots, people-first campaign that unites Kentucky.”

Trump first appointed Craft as U.S. ambassador to Canada, where she played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, Trump’s long-sought revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The updated trade deal has benefited workers, farmers and businesses in Kentucky and across the country, Craft's campaign release said Wednesday.

In 2019, Trump appointed Craft to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

But her connections with Trump, who easily carried Kentucky in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, were neutralized by the former president's endorsement this year of Cameron's bid for governor in the Bluegrass State. Cameron's campaign debuted a digital ad Wednesday touting the Trump endorsement.

Other GOP candidates for governor include state Auditor Mike Harmon and state Rep. Savannah Maddox. Maddox has been endorsed by Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, who represents a northern Kentucky district.

Craft was born in Lexington — the state's second-largest city — and was raised on her family's farm near Glasgow in south-central Kentucky.

The Crafts have been major donors in supporting academic initiatives and institutions in the state, and she stressed her commitment to education in her campaign rollout. She pledged to direct “maximum financial resources” to support education, calling it the “most important duty” for government, while cautioning that it “has to be in partnership with parents."

Kentucky has tilted decidedly toward the GOP in recent years, but Beshear has consistently received strong approval ratings from Kentuckians in polls.

The Democratic governor is expected to highlight his management of the state's economy in asking voters for a second term. Kentucky has posted records for job creation and investments during his term and has recorded its lowest-ever unemployment rates.

Beshear also has won bipartisan praise for his administration's responses to epic natural disasters — tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky last December and historic flooding that swamped parts of eastern Kentucky in late July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Canada, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Glasgow, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — (AP) — President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday's groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio — as a tough Senate contest in that state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from Biden reflected the challenge of translating White House policy wins into political gains.
OHIO STATE
wvih.com

Twelfth Republican Candidate Joins Governor’s Race

Kelly Craft launched her campaign website Wednesday morning as she joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for Governor of Kentucky. She served as the 30th United States Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump. In her first campaign video, she talks about her Barren County roots...
KENTUCKY STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Matt Bevin
Person
Kelly Craft
Person
Ryan Quarles
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Thomas Massie
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Honor 75 Troopers And Officers For Heroic Acts Of Service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) – Yesterday, Thursday, September 8th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA — (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state's touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are "serious threats" posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Voters#Kentucky Democratic Party#Election State#United Nations#Republicans#Democratic#The Associated Press#Gop
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Announces $438.5 Million Agreement with Juul Labs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 6, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today announced a $438.5 million tentative agreement with electronic cigarette manufacturer, JUUL Labs, Inc. has been reached and will return at least $14 million to the Commonwealth. The proposed agreement settles claims with Juul for the company’s unlawful marketing and sales practices.
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Kentucky Covid numbers holding steady

The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a drop in both counties with a low community level and those with a high community level from last week. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
clayconews.com

Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County

NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt

(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of striking nurses have paused picketing as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers have come to terms with nursing home operator Priority Healthcare, one day after a deal was reached with another operator, Comprehensive Healthcare.
HARRISBURG, PA
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy