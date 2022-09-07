ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino

By The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VisxW_0hlNQjTp00

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. ( AP ) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border.

The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility. Thirty betting kiosks and betting voucher redemption services also will be available.

WSJ report reveals relatives of politicians gain financially from Two Kings Casino

The state’s other two sports books opened in March 2021 at casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee and Murphy.

The Catawba sports book opens two days before the National Football League begins its regular season. Betting also will be offered for auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing and soccer among other spots.

Catawba Two Kings hopes “that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favorite teams,” Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, said in a news release.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Catawba Nation is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The U.S. Interior Department agreed in 2020 to put 17 acres in Cleveland County, North Carolina, into trust on which to build the casino, which opened in July 2021. The casino now has 1,000 gambling machines, including electronic table games.

The General Assembly passed a law in 2019 that gave federally recognized American Indian tribes the ability to offer sports wagering in North Carolina.

Legislation to authorize sports betting across all of North Carolina — using phone, computers and in-person venues — fell apart in the state House in June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings Mountain, NC
Sports
Kings Mountain, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
State
South Carolina State
publicradioeast.org

North Carolina soldier linked to racist extremist social media posts

The charges against Ryan come at a time when the U.S. military is trying to purge its ranks of extremists and white supremacists. Investigators say that a U.S. Army soldier based in North Carolina wrote on Instagram that he joined the military for combat experience to be more proficient in killing Black people.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Sports Betting#News Nation#Computers#Boxing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wsj#The Eastern Band#Cherokee Indians#Qc News Alerts
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

DMV Closes Huntersville License Plate Agency

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (News Release) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WCNC

American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
ANIMALS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy