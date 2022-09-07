‘Tell Me Lies’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Grace Van Patten’s New Show?

Hulu ’s latest drama, Tell Me Lies , tells the toxic, twisted, coming-of-age story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White).

The series, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive produced by Emma Roberts, is based off of Carola Lovering’s 2018 best-selling novel of the same name. After Lucy and Stephen meet in college, they embark on a wild ride filled with sex, drama, and — you guessed it — lies. The series tracks their connection over an 8-year period, occasionally focusing on friends and family members.

If you’re eager to see how the book was adapted or you want to get your first taste of Tell Me Lies on-screen, here’s an episode guide that details premiere dates, times, series casting info, and more.

Season 1 ofwill feature 10 episodes. The first three episodes will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, September 7, 2022. After that, the series will follow a weekly release schedule, with the finale streaming on October 26.As noted above, new episodes of this series will premiere on Wednesdays. Episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting at approximately 12am ET on Wednesdays or 9pm PT on Tuesdays. If you don’t see the episodes right away try refreshing your browser or app.

Looking for a complete episode guide with corresponding dates? We’ve got you covered:

Episode 1, “Lightning Strikes”: Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 7 Episode 2, “Hot-Blooded”: Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 7 > Episode 3, “We Don’t Touch, We Collide” : Wednesday, September 7

: Wednesday, September 7 Episode 4, “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket”: Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, September 14 Episode 5, “Merry F*cking Christmas”: Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday, September 21 Episode 6, “And I’m Sorry if I dissed you”: Wednesday, September 28

Wednesday, September 28 Episode 7, “Castle on a Cloud”: Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, October 5 Episode 8, “Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion”: Wednesday, October 12

Wednesday, October 12 Episode 9, “Sugar, We’re Going Down Swinging”: Wednesday, October 19

Wednesday, October 19 Episode 10, “The Bedroom of our Friends”: Wednesday, October 26

Yes! You can watch the full trailer for the Hulu series above.Hulu’sfeatures a large cast full of actors you’ll recognize from popular TV series and films including, and more.

Check out the main cast list here:

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Jason

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Alicia Crowder as Diana