‘Tell Me Lies’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Grace Van Patten’s New Show?

By Nicole Gallucci
 2 days ago

Hulu ’s latest drama, Tell Me Lies , tells the toxic, twisted, coming-of-age story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White).

The series, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive produced by Emma Roberts, is based off of Carola Lovering’s 2018 best-selling novel of the same name. After Lucy and Stephen meet in college, they embark on a wild ride filled with sex, drama, and — you guessed it — lies. The series tracks their connection over an 8-year period, occasionally focusing on friends and family members.

If you’re eager to see how the book was adapted or you want to get your first taste of Tell Me Lies on-screen, here’s an episode guide that details premiere dates, times, series casting info, and more.

How Many Episodes Are in Tell Me Lies ?
Season 1 of Tell Me Lies will feature 10 episodes. The first three episodes will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, September 7, 2022. After that, the series will follow a weekly release schedule, with the finale streaming on October 26. When Do New Episodes of Tell Me Lies Premiere on Hulu?
As noted above, new episodes of this series will premiere on Wednesdays. Episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting at approximately 12am ET on Wednesdays or 9pm PT on Tuesdays. If you don’t see the episodes right away try refreshing your browser or app.

Looking for a complete episode guide with corresponding dates? We’ve got you covered:

  • Episode 1, “Lightning Strikes”: Wednesday, September 7
  • Episode 2, “Hot-Blooded”: Wednesday, September 7
  • > Episode 3, “We Don’t Touch, We Collide” : Wednesday, September 7
  • Episode 4, “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket”: Wednesday, September 14
  • Episode 5, “Merry F*cking Christmas”: Wednesday, September 21
  • Episode 6, “And I’m Sorry if I dissed you”: Wednesday, September 28
  • Episode 7, “Castle on a Cloud”: Wednesday, October 5
  • Episode 8, “Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion”: Wednesday, October 12
  • Episode 9, “Sugar, We’re Going Down Swinging”: Wednesday, October 19
  • Episode 10, “The Bedroom of our Friends”: Wednesday, October 26
Is There a Trailer for Tell Me Lies ?
Yes! You can watch the full trailer for the Hulu series above.
Who Is In The Cast of Tell Me Lies on Hulu?
Hulu’s Tell Me Lies features a large cast full of actors you’ll recognize from popular TV series and films including Nine Perfect Strangers, Ambulance , The Society , Love, Victor , Industry , and more.

Check out the main cast list here:

  • Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright
  • Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco
  • Catherine Missal as Bree
  • Spencer House as Jason
  • Sonia Mena as Pippa
  • Branden Cook as Evan
  • Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew
  • Alicia Crowder as Diana
How To Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu
Since Tell Me Lies is a Hulu original you’ll need to subscribe to the platform in order to watch. The good news is you’ll have access to the series with any version of the streaming service . Hulu’s least expensive ad-supported plan costs $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $12.99 a month. You can also watch episodes of Tell Me Lies if choose to add Live TV to your Hulu plan. You can select the ad-supported Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $69.99 a month or go ad-free for $75.99 a month.

