New Orleans, LA

New Orleans on pace to exceed 2021 homicides by end of September

By Chris Miller
 2 days ago

New Orleans this year has already surpassed the total number of homicides for all of 2020, and the city on pace to surpass last year's total homicides before the end of the month.

"Homicides are up 46 percent year to date this year versus 2021," pointed out New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission President Rafael Goyeneche.

At their current pace, that would surpass 2021's total in less than three weeks. Goyeneche says other violent crimes are exceeding last year's pace, too.

"Last week was a particularly bad week with respect to carjackings," said Goyeneche. "There were 11 carjackings last week."

Non-fatal shootings and armed robberies are also exceeding the pace.

Goyeneche says it will take a concentrated crime-fighting effort in problem areas to slow it down.

"There are things that can be done, I think, in the short term," he said, noting that half the violent crime happens in just two of the NOPD' eight districts.

"I think we're going to see probably more task force policing where the police department will deploy some of their limited resources in some of the high-crime areas," said Goyeneche. "Start to drive down crime in those neighborhoods."

WWL-TV

NOPD: Man shot, killed in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City. Police say they were responding to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Toledano Street and they escalated the call to an aggravated battery by shooting. When police arrived they found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigate Jefferson deputies' shooting of teen carjacking suspect

A special team from the New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect in Algiers. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen sustained a "non-life-threatening" wound to the leg when police and deputies confronted two suspects Thursday night in the 2600 block General Meyer Ave., near Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park, formerly Behrman Park.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead on Toledano Street, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Friday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the New Orleans Police Department said. Gunfire was reported to police at 7:37 p.m. and, on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in front of a home. He was declared dead there, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman, 2 juveniles arrested for hit-and-run in stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police arrested a woman and two juveniles after the three crashed in a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run that happened at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Freret Street. The truck's owner told Eyewitness News the truck was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Houston man gets 120 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in La.

Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, 28, of Houston has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
HOUSTON, TX
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigating Westbank murder

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-TV

One person killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Narcotics and Firearm Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on September 1, 2022, DEREK NOLAN, a/k/a “Pop,” age 26, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged to an eleven-count Superseding Bill of Information. In Count 1, NOLAN is charged with conspiracy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
