Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday.

The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022.

Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and must be contributed by state residents only.

Additionally, there will be a 10 tire limit per person which will be strictly enforced.

Tires must be off the rim when collected, and only passenger car or light truck tires will be accepted. Also, no tires from businesses will be accepted.

This event has been made possible in part through REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) and the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection.)