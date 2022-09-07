Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Covington Equine Association hosts Buckle Series at Covington Arena
The Covington Equine Association’s End of Summer Buckle Series is the newest addition to rodeo events at the Covington Center Arena. “This group has worked very hard to bring a barrel event to our community. I think their efforts show by the increasing amount of participants and spectators to the show,” Covington County Administrator Karen Sowell said.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA Director says folks in low-lying areas need to always be vigilant during heavy rain
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva is known as the “City of Two Rivers”, and high water is often on the minds of local officials and area responders. With the possibility of heavy rains over the next 24 hours, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith always prepares for the worst, but hopes for the best.
Troy Messenger
1913 news reported a ‘belled buzzard’ in county
One of the interesting stories I came across recently had to do with a “belled buzzard”. I was never able to find any information on who or how this buzzard was “belled,” but I think you will enjoy the stories from 1911-1915. J. W. Edge, living...
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County
On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
wtvy.com
Neighbor saves family from Enterprise house fire
Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. City of Enterprise to name new public information manager. Tonight the council plans to appoint Emily Glasscock as the public information manager. She will manage the city's communications and IT systems -- as well as assisting with local media and public relations for city leadership.
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Andalusia Star News
County BOE approves Fiscal Year 2023 budget
The Covington County Schools Board of Education approved a budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 and handled four personnel matters at its latest meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 6. The board approved to adopt a 2023 budget of approximately $48.6 million, an increase from the 2022 budget, which was approximately $35.2 million. The board estimates spending approximately $20.1 million on instructional services in the 2022-23 school year; $4.9 million on instructional support; $3.7 million on operations and maintenance; $4.8 million on auxiliary services; $1.9 million on general administrative services; $10.4 million on capital outlay; $436,000 on debt service; and $2.1 million on other expenditures.
Andalusia Star News
Straughn senior receives national academic award
Straughn High School senior Taj Patel was recently awarded national recognition with the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award for his high school academic achievements. “I found out about this honor when I received an email from College Board stating I had received national recognition. I was ecstatic when I first received the news. I find it as a big accomplishment in my life to have received this award. Many sacrifices that I have made throughout my life have led to this moment and have paid off for me,” Patel said.
wtvy.com
Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
lowndessignal.com
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: The Caton’s cabin of yesteryear
At Homecoming 2022-23, this year at Andalusia High School, the graduation classes of the three’s are being honored and celebrated based on the years students were graduated in 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013. As I was perusing Memolusia annuals in the Heritage Room recently, I ran across some information featured in the 1983 yearbook. Let me share some stories about “Caton’s Cabin,” a popular place for students to gather.
wdhn.com
A neighbor called a “Hero” for saving the lives of two women caught in a burning Enterprise House
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Sunday afternoon, two occupants of a house fire in Enterprise were “saved” by a neighbor. We learn that the neighbor risked his own life in order to save the lives of the “elderly” occupant and her caregiver. Sunday afternoon, flames...
Andalusia Star News
Dyess retires after 37-year career with Shaw Industries
Adrian Dyess reflected on his work experiences as a Shaw Industries Plant 65 C-grade reliability technician for almost 37 years with a single word: stability. “I started working for Shaw in Andalusia on Sept. 12, 1985, and decided to retire on August 31. I turned 65 in June. My wife Tina is also turning 65 and retiring in September. We will be celebrating our 45th wedding anniversary in December. I’ve been blessed and am very thankful,” Dyess said.
wdhn.com
UPDATE CCSO: All three juveniles now found in Coffee County
COFFEE COUNTY (WDHN)—According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the last two of the three runaway juveniles have been found. CCSO says Jason New and Michael Salazar, of Coffee County, were safely located off State Highway 122 in an empty field around the New Brockton area. Jon Rhodes...
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
wtvy.com
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
Greenville Advocate
Greenville welcomes new pastor
Greenville’s newest pastor, Edward Shirley, of the First United Methodist Church, officially joined the community and led his first service in Greenville on July 10. Along with Sharon, his wife of 33 years, the Shirley family moved here from Brundidge. Shirley was the pastor at Brundidge United Methodist Church...
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
Andalusia Star News
Straughn preps for challenge at defending 2A state champion Clarke County
Following two straight home region games, Straughn (2-0) will step away from region play and hit the road this week to visit Clarke County (1-1) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. This year’s contest marks the third overall meeting of the two teams who faced off in 2002 and 2003. Although the Tigers have a 2-0 lead in the series, the Bulldogs have lost by nine and 10 points in the two matchups.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia draws region foe Bullock County for homecoming
Alumni will be back in town this week as Andalusia (3-0, 1-0 4A Region 2) goes for its fourth straight win in a homecoming matchup with Bullock County (2-1, 0-1) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The two schools square off for the eighth time on the gridiron. The Bulldogs...
