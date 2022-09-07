ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eater

An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant

Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

MZ Wallace’s New Flagship Is a Fantasia of Trompe L’oeil Stone

If you’ve taken the New York City subway at rush hour—or anytime, really—you’ve probably seen a stylish someone sporting an MZ Wallace tote. The lightweight carryalls, made of hard-wearing quilted nylon, have achieved cult status for being cool, commute-friendly, and accessible. “Luxury and practicality can coexist,” insists Lucy Wallace Eustice, who founded the brand with Monica Zwirner aiming to prove just that—and in It-bag-obsessed SoHo, no less. Their first shop opened on Crosby Street in 2000, and they’ve since relocated to multiple addresses. Now they’re back on the street where it all began, centralizing their Big Apple presence with a new flagship and retail identity master-minded by AD100 firm Charlap Hyman & Herrero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ELLE DECOR

Inside Le Rock, Rockefeller Center’s Glamorous New Restaurant

Rockefeller Center is undergoing something of a renaissance. Through careful curation and equal parts ambition and imagination, this landmark office complex–cum–tourist destination has become a surprising go-to for some of New York City’s best shopping and dining, appealing to New Yorkers and visitors alike. Anchoring that effort...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure

Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City

In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later

NEW YORK -  On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
BROOKLYN, NY
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office

A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
GREENWICH, CT
WBEC AM

The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City

Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers

Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy

Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
MANHATTAN, NY

