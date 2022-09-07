Read full article on original website
Eater
An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant
Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
architecturaldigest.com
Billie Holiday’s Former Upper West Side Townhouse Is Back on the Market for $14 Million
The New York City townhouse where jazz star Billie Holiday once lived has just hit the market for $13.995 million. Located on the Upper West Side, the property was Holiday’s home until her death in 1959 and where she lived when she released one of her most famous albums, Lady in Satin, in 1958.
architecturaldigest.com
MZ Wallace’s New Flagship Is a Fantasia of Trompe L’oeil Stone
If you’ve taken the New York City subway at rush hour—or anytime, really—you’ve probably seen a stylish someone sporting an MZ Wallace tote. The lightweight carryalls, made of hard-wearing quilted nylon, have achieved cult status for being cool, commute-friendly, and accessible. “Luxury and practicality can coexist,” insists Lucy Wallace Eustice, who founded the brand with Monica Zwirner aiming to prove just that—and in It-bag-obsessed SoHo, no less. Their first shop opened on Crosby Street in 2000, and they’ve since relocated to multiple addresses. Now they’re back on the street where it all began, centralizing their Big Apple presence with a new flagship and retail identity master-minded by AD100 firm Charlap Hyman & Herrero.
We Asked 6 Architects to Explain New York City’s Shifting Skyline
The New York City skyline looks a little different these days. Over the past 10 years, the city has added luxury supertalls (Billionaire’s Row), eccentric glass towers (Bjarke Ingels’ Spiral) and an entirely new neighborhood of skyscrapers above a railcar storage yard (Hudson Yards). No one’s disputing that...
ELLE DECOR
Inside Le Rock, Rockefeller Center’s Glamorous New Restaurant
Rockefeller Center is undergoing something of a renaissance. Through careful curation and equal parts ambition and imagination, this landmark office complex–cum–tourist destination has become a surprising go-to for some of New York City’s best shopping and dining, appealing to New Yorkers and visitors alike. Anchoring that effort...
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
Eater
Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure
Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
Mom and son from iconic 9/11 photo look back 21 years later
NEW YORK - On the sunny morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Brooklyn photographer Alex Webb turned on his television when he heard rumors of an attack on the World Trade Center. When he saw the images on the screen, he and his wife, Rebecca, jumped in a rental car and rushed in that direction. When they got out of the car in Brooklyn Heights, "someone came out of a building and said 'do you want to see what it looks like from the roof?'" he explains.Once they climbed to the rooftop, he saw an unforgettable scene: a mother lovingly gazing at...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City
Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
matadornetwork.com
The 7 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants in New York City’s Little Italy
Manhattan’s Little Italy has been one of the most popular New York City tourist attractions for more than 50 years, whether visitors are stopping by for cannoli or to experience the legendary San Gennaro festival. The majority of the two dozen New York City Little Italy Italian restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops in the neighborhood are located along the three blocks of Mulberry Street between Canal and Broome. Whether you start your journey along Mulberry from Canal or Broome, you’ll be greeted by a large “Welcome to Little Italy” sign which extends over each gateway (sometimes lit up by green, white, and red lights of course) to this busy three-block pedestrian-dominated thoroughfare, where cars are generally looked upon as unwanted intruders.
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
