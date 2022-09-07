Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Annmarie Chavarria to the Florida Center for Nursing Board
Annmarie Chavarria is one of 10 appointed by the Governor to address nursing workforce needs. August 31, 2022 – Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Tampa General Hospital’s (TGH) chief nursing officer, Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, to the Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors. “Excellent leaders like...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough school district might consider 4-day school week to address teacher shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools might consider creative ideas to try and lure teachers to the district, including moving to a four-day school week, Superintendent Addison Davis said this week. The superintendent hoped to raise teachers' salaries through a millage property tax increase that was on the August...
GovExec.com
The FLRA Issues Another Complaint Against EEOC, This Time Over Tampa Union Evictions
A regional director at the Federal Labor Relations Authority last month issued a formal complaint against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for the second time in as many months following allegations that officials in the agency’s Tampa field office unlawfully moved to evict union officials from agency-provided office space.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County teachers union rejects latest starting pay offer from school district
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As teachers struggle with the area’s rising cost of living, the union leaders representing them want to know the amount the Pinellas County School District is spending on classroom software, and whether there's money that could instead be going to retain teachers. The request came...
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
Florida electric bills likely to increase in 2023
TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. STORY: Florida National Guard considered to help staff prisons as inmate numbers expected to steadily climb. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy...
floridapolitics.com
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension
A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County has fewer teacher vacancies than expected, but still needs more educators
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Schools wrapped up its 20-day student enrollment count this week, giving the district a better idea of the remaining number of teacher vacancies. There are about 220,000 students this school year, which is roughly 2,000 more than last year, according to Superintendent Addison Davis. "We...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas’ new superintendent Kevin Hendrick is ‘listening and learning’
SEMINOLE — Kevin Hendrick took over the Pinellas County school superintendent job in July with a detailed plan for his first six months. Now he’s seeking ideas to refine the district’s direction moving forward. In a series of town hall meetings, Hendrick is asking parents, teachers and other interested community members for their input on making Pinellas schools better and creating more “points of pride.”
stpetecatalyst.com
How should St. Pete spend oil spill funding?
Over 11 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded, St. Petersburg received an additional $1.063 million in settlement money; now, the city is trying to put it to good use. On April 20, 2010, the drilling platform caught fire and eventually sank into the Gulf of Mexico, about 40...
UACDC works to make sure Tampa families have affordable housing
The University Area Community Development Corp. is working to make sure everyone in this community has access to affordable housing.
Andrew Warren pushes back against Florida sheriffs’ support of suspension
As Andrew Warren fights in federal court to get his state attorney job back in Hillsborough County, the Florida Sheriffs Association is coming to the defense of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete
St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
Proposed city budget raises more affordable housing concerns for Tampa residents
The public is pushing back against parts of the city budget proposed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.
stpetecatalyst.com
New TPA terminal gets final approval
September 9, 2022 - Construction will start soon on a much delayed and long-awaited Airside D terminal, Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) first in 17 years. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority approved TPA’s budget Thursday, clearing the way for construction to commence on the $787.4 million terminal. Airside D will provide 16 new gates to serve 13 million additional passengers by 2037. During a recent master plan update, CEO JOE Lopano said a design-build contract should come in the spring of 2023 and the airport will “have it out of the ground in about four years.”
