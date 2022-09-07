ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Florida electric bills likely to increase in 2023

TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. STORY: Florida National Guard considered to help staff prisons as inmate numbers expected to steadily climb. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#College#The United Faculty
Beach Beacon

Pinellas’ new superintendent Kevin Hendrick is ‘listening and learning’

SEMINOLE — Kevin Hendrick took over the Pinellas County school superintendent job in July with a detailed plan for his first six months. Now he’s seeking ideas to refine the district’s direction moving forward. In a series of town hall meetings, Hendrick is asking parents, teachers and other interested community members for their input on making Pinellas schools better and creating more “points of pride.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

How should St. Pete spend oil spill funding?

Over 11 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded, St. Petersburg received an additional $1.063 million in settlement money; now, the city is trying to put it to good use. On April 20, 2010, the drilling platform caught fire and eventually sank into the Gulf of Mexico, about 40...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
stpetecatalyst.com

Welch: Moffitt still intends to come to St. Pete

St. Petersburg city council members and Mayor Ken Welch are hopeful Moffitt will bring a cancer center to the city – despite the mayor’s move to kill the initial Moffitt/TPA Group deal. “We did not lose Moffitt. I was in conversations with their chair, the CEO. They still...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Is In The Top 10 Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

Tampa Bay is in the Top 10 best places to retire in the U.S. That’s according to WalletHub, which has just come out with their picks for the Best and Worst Places to Retire in the U.S. They judged more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics ranking them...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

New TPA terminal gets final approval

September 9, 2022 - Construction will start soon on a much delayed and long-awaited Airside D terminal, Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) first in 17 years. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority approved TPA’s budget Thursday, clearing the way for construction to commence on the $787.4 million terminal. Airside D will provide 16 new gates to serve 13 million additional passengers by 2037. During a recent master plan update, CEO JOE Lopano said a design-build contract should come in the spring of 2023 and the airport will “have it out of the ground in about four years.”
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy