Mark Stoops talks Florida, John Calipari on The Paul Finebaum Show
Former NFL Pro Bowler turned SEC analyst Roman Harper made headlines across the state earlier this week when he referred to Kentucky as “soft” ahead of Saturday’s showdown against No. 12 Florida. Harper made his comments on The Paul Finebaum Show, which didn’t take long for the national media to pick up on it. He later added that he hopes it “motivates” head coach Mark Stoops and his Kentucky football team.
College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
Auburn basketball to host 7-foot, 300-pound recruit
Marietta (Ga.) Kell four-star recruit Peyton Marshall will take his first official visit to the Auburn Tigers on September 16th, he told On3. Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, also holds offers from Miami, Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, Ole Miss, LSU, and others. He ranks as the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.
Report: Kentucky RB Remains Sidelined While Awaiting NCAA Ruling
Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss his second consecutive game as he awaits an NCAA ruling following an offseason DUI arrest.
Gators preparing for ‘phenomenal passer’ in Kentucky QB Will Levis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12 Florida Gators passed their week one test but Billy Napier continues to “operate in truth,” as he said Monday. Florida won’t get a week to relax and enjoy the win or their shiny new national ranking. Will Levis and 20th-ranked...
Roman Harper Predicts Florida to Defeat Kentucky, Calls Wildcats "Soft"
The SEC Network's Roman Harper made a bold statement on Wednesday, regarding the upcoming matchup between No. 20 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida. Both teams will enter the weekend 1-0, thought the Gators win over then-No. 7 Utah looked much more impressive than UK's victory over Miami (OH). ...
Florida loads up on visitors ahead of SEC opener versus Kentucky
The Florida Gators host a respectable visitors list as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in The Swamp on Saturday.
