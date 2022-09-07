Former NFL Pro Bowler turned SEC analyst Roman Harper made headlines across the state earlier this week when he referred to Kentucky as “soft” ahead of Saturday’s showdown against No. 12 Florida. Harper made his comments on The Paul Finebaum Show, which didn’t take long for the national media to pick up on it. He later added that he hopes it “motivates” head coach Mark Stoops and his Kentucky football team.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO