Public Safety

On3.com

Mark Stoops talks Florida, John Calipari on The Paul Finebaum Show

Former NFL Pro Bowler turned SEC analyst Roman Harper made headlines across the state earlier this week when he referred to Kentucky as “soft” ahead of Saturday’s showdown against No. 12 Florida. Harper made his comments on The Paul Finebaum Show, which didn’t take long for the national media to pick up on it. He later added that he hopes it “motivates” head coach Mark Stoops and his Kentucky football team.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Auburn basketball to host 7-foot, 300-pound recruit

Marietta (Ga.) Kell four-star recruit Peyton Marshall will take his first official visit to the Auburn Tigers on September 16th, he told On3. Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, also holds offers from Miami, Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, Ole Miss, LSU, and others. He ranks as the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.
AUBURN, AL
