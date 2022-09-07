ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect stabs man in the chest following fight in Midtown: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest in Midtown early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 34-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight near West 36th Street and Seventh Avenue at around 1 a.m. when the incident occurred, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown woman, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

