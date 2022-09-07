Suspect stabs man in the chest following fight in Midtown: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the chest in Midtown early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 34-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight near West 36th Street and Seventh Avenue at around 1 a.m. when the incident occurred, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown woman, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

