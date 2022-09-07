ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Document on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities found by FBI at Mar-a-Lago: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – FBI agents who searched former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home found a document detailing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities and other military defenses, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The document containing the nuclear information was found during the Aug. 8 search that was authorized by an FBI affidavit that has now been released with redactions. The sources did not disclose to the Post the identity of the foreign government.

The Post had reported in August that the FBI was searching in part for documents containing nuclear information, something Trump later dismissed as a “hoax.”

The search took place more than a year and a half after Trump’s departure from office and uncovered 100 classified documents.

Some of the documents seized by the FBI in its raid of Mar-a-Lago were reportedly cleared on a need-to-know basis rather than being open to specific members of the government with high-level security clearances, according to sources who spoke to the Post.

Judge grants Trump’s request to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Documents at the same level of security as the ones flagged by the Post’s sources are normally locked in a secure facility where their location is able to be tracked.

The 100 found during the Mar-a-Lago search were added to a total of 300 classified documents that have been retrieved since Trump left office in 2020.

The others were found when boxes of records were sent to the National Archives and Records Administration and later in response to a further probe by investigators. A judge on Monday verified Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the documents found in the Mar-a-Lago search, meaning that an independent person will look into the information being assessed by the courts.

The Hill has reached out to Trump, the FBI and the Justice Department for comment.

Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Fox News host defends FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”
POTUS
