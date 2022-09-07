ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Wilton Business Community Changes, Moves, Introductions & Closures

The Wilton business community has changed a bit with some recent comings, goings and moves. Here are the latest updates GOOD Morning Wilton has learned about:. Wilton Hardware closed temporarily for the month of August to pack up its stock and store fixtures from 21 River Rd. in Wilton Center to move to its new location at 200 Danbury Rd./Sharp Hill Square. Town residents are eagerly awaiting the re-opening of their hometown hardware store, as is store owner Tom Sato. As soon as the town signs off on a certificate of occupancy, Sato said the store will re-open. GOOD Morning Wilton got a video sneak peek at the new store, which we’ll bring you as soon as Sato is able to open the doors to the public, hopefully early next week.
ELECTION 2022: Letters to the Editor — Sept. 9, 2022

Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, including word count maximums and requirements for Letters to the Editor. Letters are printed in the order in which they are received. To send a letter to the editor, email it to editor@goodmorningwilton.com.
