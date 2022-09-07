Read full article on original website
Police seize vintage Bentley worth $115 million because of what's in it
The most expensive vintage Bentley ever sold was a rare 1932 4.5-liter Supercharged "Blower" Bentley that went for $7 million at an auction in England in 2012. One has now been discovered in Australia that's worth over 20 times more than that — but only because of what was in it.
Rare 'Vietnam' Mustang Owned By Dennis Collins Being Sold For Charity
This is one of the rarest cars we’ve seen in the Dennis Collins collection. We’ve all heard some heart warming stories of war veterans coming home, buying a pony/muscle car, settling down with a family, and living the rest of their life in peace. However, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car which was driven by a service member while the war was still in full swing. During the Vietnam war there were a special few military personnel who got their hands on some of the coolest American pony cars ever made. A total of five Ford Mustangs were delivered and driven through the battle-torn regions of Vietnam in the midst of conflict. Of those five, this was the only fastback which makes it ever more rare as this distinction makes it a one of a kind car.
Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days
A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
Moment ‘idiot’ driver starts tug-of-war with tow truck and totals his vehicle – everybody’s pointing out the same thing
A bystander has captured the moment a truck driver attempted to escape a repo tow truck. We see a 12th-generation Ford F-150’s hooked up to a light-duty tow truck. This video’s towing configuration shows the pickup’s rear lifted and front wheels on the ground. The Ford F-150’s...
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Tesla Crashes At 100 MPH At Salt Flats: Family Of Five Survives
Several media outlets are reporting about a recent Tesla crash that occurred at the Bonneville Salt Flats, an area in Utah that's popular for putting cars through the paces in what seems like a relatively safe environment. Think again. Sadly, the family hit a berm while traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. However, fortunately, they all came out of the wreck without any life-threatening injuries.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
GTA V’s Latest Car Release Looks Almost Exactly Like a Chevy Camaro
GM's lawyers might not be happy about Camaros digitally running over civilians.
1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970
Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
Barn Find Ford Go-Kart Is A Hot Rod Hiding In Plain Sight
At first, this machine might look like little more than an old project that never got fully built or some kind of wrecked automobile slowly being repaired after years of sitting. We couldn't really blame you on that part because of the vehicle's dusty condition and distinct lack of pretty much anything other than the mechanical parts still present. However, this highly-noticeable removal of external panels was not an accident. Rather it was all done in an effort to build a wild vehicle the likes of which hardly anyone has ever seen. OVer the years the car might have grown old but it still retains everything that made it special in the first place earning it the most unique V8 power go kart we've ever seen.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
2024 Ferrari Roma Spider spy shots: New entry-level convertible takes shape
Ferrari engineers have been spotted testing a convertible version of the stunning Roma. The lights of the prototype confirm it as a Roma but the roof profile is different. The thick camouflage gear also has a separate section just for the roof, providing the engineers with easy access to the roof.
Watch This Alcohol-Powered Toy Car Hit 205 MPH
Kevin Makes StuffTethercars aren't as popular as they once were in the U.S., but they're faster than ever.
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
