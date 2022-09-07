It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. While it’s entertaining on TV, it’s awful in real life. As anyone who has ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting up Christmas lights on your home is not only dangerous (ladder!) but also a pain. So it’s no surprise that Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack, are becoming so popular. A Christmas light projector lets you beam a wistful holiday lighting display onto your...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO