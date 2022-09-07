ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Independent

Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022

I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
Real Homes

12 picks from the Made.com clearance to get your home ready for autumn

It’s time to say goodbye to summer, and welcome all that autumn has to offer into your home – finally! Pumpkin-spice scents, cosy fabrics and colours of red, orange and green... admittedly, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for. But buying new home decor can be costly. And kitting out your space for the season isn't within everyone’s budget.
Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
msn.com

Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up

Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
msn.com

Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video

TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
SPY

A Christmas Light Projector Makes Decorating for the Holidays Easier Than Ever

It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. While it’s entertaining on TV, it’s awful in real life. As anyone who has ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting up Christmas lights on your home is not only dangerous (ladder!) but also a pain. So it’s no surprise that Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack, are becoming so popular. A Christmas light projector lets you beam a wistful holiday lighting display onto your...
