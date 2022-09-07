Read full article on original website
Related
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows
A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas deputy was body-slammed by suspect before bystander video begins showing violent arrest outside store, attorney says
Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia
Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Mississippi Trooper Off The Hook For Tackling And Choking Handcuffed Black Man And Arresting His Bystander Brothers
Mississippi trooper cleared of criminal conduct following viral video of physical force used on handcuffed Black man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Canada: police trio charged with manslaughter over shooting death of 18-month-old
Three police officers in Canada have been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 18-month-old boy, nearly two years after he was killed by police gunfire. Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced the charges on Wednesday afternoon. Three constables with the Ontario provincial police – Nathan...
Canada stabbings leave 10 dead, over a dozen wounded: police
Canadian police are on the hunt for two suspects after at least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in a stabbing rampage. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the attacks occurred in at least 10 locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, early Sunday. Early indications suggested victims may have been attacked at random.
I Was a Police Officer
Today, I will not answer the radio call that your boyfriend has come home drunk and is beating you again. Today I will not answer the radio call that your 16-year-old daughter, who is very responsible, is four hours late coming home from school.
Canadian police arrest 2nd suspect in deadly stabbing rampage; had been paroled for previous violent crimes
Canadian police on Wednesday arrested the second suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people, following a three-day manhunt. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was located near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan around 3:30 p.m. local time. An official familiar with the matter said Sanderson's vehicle was rammed by police and he surrendered.
Saskatchewan mass stabbing suspect underwent 'medical distress' and died after his arrest, police say
Myles Sanderson, the suspect in the mass stabbing in Canada, died Wednesday after going into "medical distress" after his arrest, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore.
nativenewsonline.net
Second Suspect in Cree Nation Stabbings Died in Police Custody
Myles Sanderson, the primary suspect in the stabbing spree on James Cree Nation that left 10 people dead and 19 injured over the weekend, died in police custody Wednesday afternoon, Canadian law-enforcement officials have reported. Sanderson went into "medical distress" shortly after being taken into custody and later died at...
Canadian police hunt for suspects after 10 killed in Saskatchewan stabbing attacks
"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Sunday evening. "I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured." Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, or RCMP, said it was...
Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Suspect Damien Sanderson found dead while brother remains at large
Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson has died but his brother Myles is still at large and may be injured and seek medical help, police say.Both men were named by police in connection with the violence which left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).Damien Sanderson’s wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, according to RCMP.“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.Police said the victims...
Saskatchewan stabbings: Parole board said Myles Sanderson didn’t pose risk months before attacks – despite 59 convictions
Myles Sanderson, one of the suspects in the Saskatchewan stabbings who sent a province-wide manhunt into its third day, accrued 59 criminal convictions since turning 18, local news reported.What’s more, seven months before the 32-year-old is suspected to have carried out one of the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history, a Parole Board of Canada found that Myles Sanderson would “not present an undue risk,” and freeing him would “contribute to the protection of society” by facilitating his reintegration, Global News reported.“The Board is satisfied that your risk is manageable in the community, if you live with your...
Chris Kaba: Murder investigation launched into death of rapper shot by police
The police watchdog has launched a murder investigation into the death of an unarmed man shot dead by police in London.Father-to-be Chris Kaba, 24, was shot by armed police in Streatham Hill, on Monday following a pursuit.The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the specialist firearms command while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.Mr Kaba was driving a vehicle not registered to him that had been flagged up by an automatic number plate recognition camera as having been linked to a firearms incident in previous days, the watchdog said.In a statement launching the investigation, the IOPC said: “Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide. The launch of a criminal investigation does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.“We have notified Mr Kaba’s family of this latest development.“We continue to ask that people avoid speculating about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and for everyone else affected.”
Comments / 0