Read full article on original website
Related
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
UK facing health crisis as nearly 4,000 dentists ditch their NHS work, probe finds
NEARLY 4,000 dentists have ditched almost all their NHS work, an investigation has found. Brits are already struggling to register with a practice or book an appointment. Desperate patients have resorted to risky DIY dentistry or even pulling their own teeth. Data from the British Dental Association shows 3,641 dentists...
Scrubs Magazine
The Community Kit Bag: A Ground-Breaking Idea That Could Save the NHS Millions
A new nursing kit bag could revolutionize the way nurses respond to medical emergencies and home care visits. The idea of the Community Kit Bags was created by a team of Teesside nurses and has won at the 2022 U.K. Business Awards. They are already being used by nurses in...
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman had to give birth at home without medical assistance because there were no beds at NHS hospital
A woman had to give birth at home without medical assistance because there were no beds available at an NHS hospital. Angharad Woolley gave birth to a healthy baby girl, named Esmae, in her living room in the middle of the night with the help of her husband Paul. The...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Medically fit patients waiting months to be discharged from England’s hospitals
Charities say social care crisis is ‘crippling patient flow’ in hospitals and has created a ‘miserable situation’
Paediatrician who filmed a fellow consultant in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times before being disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' loses tribunal against NHS trust
A paediatrician who filmed a colleague in hospital after reporting her to bosses 20 times and was disciplined for 'exaggerating her account of events' has lost a tribunal case against an NHS trust. A tribunal heard that Therese William, a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, had a 'poor working relationship' with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thérèse Coffey considers paying care homes in England to free hospital beds
New health secretary examining proposals for care homes to look after patients whose discharge is prevented by lack of social care
BBC
Peterborough City Hospital: Ex-doctor warned over treatment withdrawal
A consultant anaesthetist who made a "hasty" decision to withdraw treatment from a leukaemia patient has been issued a warning by a misconduct panel. Dr Andrew Gregg worked at Peterborough City Hospital, where 41-year-old Simon Scott died in January 2016. A misconduct panel found Dr Gregg "failed to adequately consult...
Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data
The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were...
NHS waiting list for routine hospital treatment hits new record high of 6.8 million
The NHSwaiting list for treatment has hit a new high, as ambulance services and A&E departments experienced their worst summer on record. A total of 6.8 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of July, up from 6.7 million in June. This the highest figure recorded since data was first collected in August 2007, when the waiting list stood at 4.2 million. It is up from 2.6 million in May 2010 when the Conservative government was elected.Figures show that at least 80,107 patients waited 12 hours from a decision to admit in A&E to admission over...
Voices: The NHS has a racism problem – to deny this is putting both patients and staff at risk
The NHS has always struggled to relate to race, even while relying on BAME staff to provide the care the population depends on. In the 1950s and 1960s my mother, a nurse for over 40 years who qualified in Nigeria, experienced racism at its most direct. One attack by a patient left her with a permanent neck injury. Racial abuse of staff was standard until the 1980s, rarely tackled by the NHS leadership or seen as something they needed to address or even acknowledge. Thankfully, my mum retired some years ago, but she can still remember her suffering alongside the...
BBC
Nottingham maternity failings: Hundreds of families contact review team
More than 350 families have already contacted a review team which is examining failings at maternity units in two Nottingham hospitals. The review was opened on 1 September by Donna Ockenden, who previously led an inquiry into the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust. She will examine how...
U.K.・
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
Queen praised for ‘unwavering support’ of NHS
The head of the NHS in England has led tributes to the Queen from across the health sector.Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the health service in England, praised the Queen’s “decades of dedication and service, and unwavering support of the NHS”.The Queen awarded the NHS the George Cross at a ceremony in Windsor Castle in July.I am incredibly saddened to hear Her Majesty The Queen has passed away. We remember her decades of dedication and service, and unwavering support of the NHS. On behalf of colleagues across the NHS, I send my heartfelt condolences to the @RoyalFamily. https://t.co/PzJFCTt7UV— Amanda Pritchard...
Isle of Wight train network shuts down for most of day due to staff shortage
The entire rail service on the Isle of Wight has been shut down for most of the day.South West Trains, which runs the Island Line between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin, is telling passengers: “We have been informed that a member of staff has been taken ill on the Island Line. This means that we will be unable to run services between 8.45am and 7pm.“All lines will be blocked.”A replacement bus service will run for most of the route. The northernmost stretch – which runs out along the pier to Ryde Pier Head station and the ferry to Portsmouth –...
BBC
South Tyneside Hospital's childbirth services to resume in November
A hospital birthing centre which closed because of "significant" staffing problems will reopen from the beginning of November. Mums-to-be have had to travel to Sunderland to give birth since the closure of the unit at South Tyneside Hospital in January. The NHS trust running it has invested £680,000 to strengthen...
‘They just want parents to go away’: complaints soar as special needs schooling crisis spirals
The number of complaints from parents about special needs education has risen by three-quarters in the past four years – with more than one complaint a day filed last year, according to figures from the local government ombudsman. The increase reflects the crisis in the special educational needs and...
Bereavement Study Delayed Because UK Is Mourning the Death of the Queen
The launch of a major report exploring how bereaved people can be better supported in the UK has been delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The UK Independent Commission on Bereavement, which would have been launched on Monday, is a major study on bereavement over the last five years through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic that covered all four nations of the UK.
U.K.・
Comments / 0