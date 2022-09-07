Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
$500,000 disaster as worker accidentally fills up service station's diesel tank with 40,000 litres of the wrong fuel
A red-faced service station employee has left his workplace with a hefty damage bill by accidentally pouring tens of thousands of litres of fuel in the wrong tank. The bizarre blunder happened at Coles Express in Ringwood East in Melbourne last Thursday night when an staff member poured 40,000 litres of unleaded fuel into a diesel tank.
One Green Planet
Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Aviation International News
China Airlines Orders 16 Boeing 787-9s
China Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 Boeing 787-9s, the Taiwan-based carrier said on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a widebody replacement evaluation delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline expects deliveries to start in 2025, when it embarks on plans to phase out its Airbus A330-300s. The contract includes options for eight more aircraft and rights to convert the order to the larger 787-10.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
PHOTOS: Drought consumes China's most vital waterway, revealing historic structures and riverbeds
Central China has been hit by a two-month heatwave that's now snowballing into a power and economic crisis.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
