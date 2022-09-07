China Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 Boeing 787-9s, the Taiwan-based carrier said on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a widebody replacement evaluation delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline expects deliveries to start in 2025, when it embarks on plans to phase out its Airbus A330-300s. The contract includes options for eight more aircraft and rights to convert the order to the larger 787-10.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO