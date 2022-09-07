ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
One Green Planet

Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Air Pollutants#Air Filter#Clean Air#United Nations#French#France24#Seguinot
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
Aviation International News

China Airlines Orders 16 Boeing 787-9s

China Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 Boeing 787-9s, the Taiwan-based carrier said on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a widebody replacement evaluation delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline expects deliveries to start in 2025, when it embarks on plans to phase out its Airbus A330-300s. The contract includes options for eight more aircraft and rights to convert the order to the larger 787-10.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
116K+
Followers
11K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy