princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Brookies
This Peanut Butter Brookies recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare and is my favorite way to bake two sweet treats, peanut butter cookies and brownies, at the same time in one pan. Using a few simple shortcuts, it couldn’t be any easier to create the best bite of a...
princesspinkygirl.com
Halloween Candy Bark
Homemade Halloween Candy Bark is a fun and festive way to customize a creepy chocolate confection, complete with Oreo cookies, candy corn, and eyeballs that never blink. It takes less than 15 minutes to make this easy Halloween dessert and decorate it with your favorite foods to dress it up for the holiday.
butterwithasideofbread.com
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
thecountrycook.net
Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough
Full of chocolate and cookies, this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough is super easy, is quick to make and is absolutely irresistible!. If you grew up as a kid trying to grab bites of cookie dough when your mom was making cookies, then you are absolutely like me! Trust me when I say you will not be able to resist this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough. No lie, I could eat this with a shovel! Ha! I'm a huge sucker for chocolate and when you add in Oreos, it just really puts it over the top. If you want a safe and delicious way to eat cookie dough, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough recipe!
princesspinkygirl.com
Halloween Marshmallows
Halloween Marshmallows add an adorably spooky twist to any Halloween dessert tray and are perfect treats for a haunted Halloween party or handing out as favors or gifts. Dipped in chocolate and decorated with sprinkles, Oreos, and pretzels, it’s so much fun and super easy to create add an adorably spooky twist to any Halloween dessert tray and are perfect treats for a haunted Halloween party or handing out as favors or gifts.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
FOXBusiness
Cracker Barrel unveils new fall menu with 8 limited-time items: 'Flavorful twists'
Cracker Barrel has unveiled its fall menu, and it’s going to include a new chicken dish, fried sides, drinks and dessert. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the southern-themed restaurant chain revealed that it’ll roll out eight menu items for a limited time. Many of...
Allrecipes.com
Mason Jar Ice Cream
Place cream, condensed milk, vanilla, and salt into the chilled jar. Beat with an electric hand mixer fitted with only one beater until thickened to the consistency of soft serve, 2 to 3 minutes, gradually increasing mixer speed from low to high. If desired, stir in any mix-ins with a long-handled spoon, making sure to leave at least 1/2 inch headspace. Seal the jar and freeze until hardened, about 4 hours.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Food Beast
Krispy Kreme Releases Churro-Themed Collection of Doughnuts
Who doesn't love churros? Never met a person. Show me one that does and I'll show you a human that does not enjoy the finest things in life. Krispy Kreme feels the same way, which is why they created a whole collection based on churros. Introducing the new ChurrDough Collection,...
Kellogg's Wants to Give You $5,000 and a Year's Supply of Cereal
Kellogg's wants to see you incorporate breakfast into your weekly dinner rotation, and they're giving five families the chance to make it happen on the regular with weekly giveaways through Sept. 26—AKA National Breakfast Day. All you have to do to enter is share how you and your family...
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
One Green Planet
Soft Baked Snickers Cookies [Vegan]
Preheat the oven to 160Fan/180*C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. For the cookies, whisk together the peanut butter, yoghurt, syrup, sugar, milk and vanilla till smooth. Add in the oat flour, ground almonds, protein powder, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Whisk to a thick batter with no specks of flour.
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe
If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
thecountrycook.net
Copycat Chocolate Cupcake Cookies
Soft, moist and huge, these Copycat Chocolate Cupcake Cookies are a mix between your favorite cupcake and a cookie. With a chocolate topping and a tasty yellow cake flavored cookie, this is the cookie you won't be able to resist!. A MASHUP OF CAKE AND COOKIE. When it comes to...
I tried 6 different brands of syrup, and it's totally worth paying a little extra for the big names
I tried Mrs. Butterworth's, Kroger, Market Pantry, Pearl Milling Company, Hungry Jack, and Log Cabin to see which brand of pancake syrup is best.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
Victoria Montenegro's Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
"I came up with this recipe on the morning of my daughter’s 6th birthday. I wanted to surprise her, but I didn’t have time to bake a cake. So I made pancakes with her favorite cake flavor—and she loved it!" says the executive pastry chef at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown in Washington, D.C. "These strawberry shortcake pancakes have an amazing combination of flavors with the whipped cream, strawberry syrup and fluffy pancake," says Victoria Montenegro, executive pastry chef at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown in Washington, D.C. She created this recipe...
Kellogg's wants you to add water to its new cereal
Kellogg's wants you to add water to its new cereal. Really.
