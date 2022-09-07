The SUPIMA Design Contest Is Back, Hosted By Christian Siriano & Coco Rocha! Meet The Eight Finalists (And See Their Collections!) Here

What: I can’t even blame the fact that it’s the eve of New York Fashion Week for the fact that I’ve had little time recently to ensure I’m eating properly. Indeed, year-round, despite it continuously being my New Year’s Resolution to learn how to cook divine and healthy meals, I just spend as little time in the kitchen as possible. Working from home and being always busy, I have one requirement of my mundane mid-week meals: they should be easy, economical, and nutritious, with as little thought or energy required as possible. Alas, what a delight to find that there was a way to not only simplify the process, but to also ensure boundless health and joy from my breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m talking about Sakara and more specifically, the new Fall 30 Day Reset which is intended to recharge, reframe, and reignite. Let me count the ways!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO