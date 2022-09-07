The SUPIMA Design Contest Is Back, Hosted By Christian Siriano & Coco Rocha! Meet The Eight Finalists (And See Their Collections!) Here

Read full article on original website
Daily News: Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicks Off NYFW, Kate Spade Names New Designers, Brooklyn Museum Brings Mugler Exhibit To NY…Plus! Events, Happenings, And More!
Harlem’s Fashion Row x LVMH kicks off NYFW, avec Janet Jackson and Issa Rae. In the words of The Devil Wears Prada’s Nigel, gird your loins. NYFW is here, with festivities beginning in Manhattan last night at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th anniversary fashion show and style awards, hosted in partnership with LVMH. The star-studded event celebrated Black-owned brands, local talent, and the industry’s most prolific names. On the night, Style Awards were presented to Sergio Hudson (designer of the year), Robin Givhan (editor of the year), Ade Samuel (stylsist of the year), Janet Jackson (ICON of the year), and Issa Rae took home the inaugural Virgil Abloh award. Guests at the celebration included Shannon Abloh, Bevy Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Erica Campbell, Ty Hunter, Linda Fargo, and Veronica Webb. To conclude the Style Awards, Louis Vuitton Americas also awarded the Harlem’s Fashion Row ICON 360 grants to the three designers who showed on the night: Clarence Ruth, Johnathan Hayden, and Nicole Benefield.
Nordstrom Brings Together Industry Insiders For Pre-NYFW Dinner Hosted By Rickie De Sole, Shalom Harlow, And Tonne Goodman
Nordstrom might be relatively new to the New York scene, but it’s sure made an impact. And Pete Nordstrom made sure to thank women’s designer fashion and editorial director Rickie De Sole for helping the longstanding retailer for bolster its high fashion chops as he raised a glass to her over a well-attended dinner at American Bar in the West Village last night. Joining De Sole on hosting duty to celebrate NYFW and the Fall ’22 designer campaign were its star Shalom Harlow and stylist Tonne Goodman.
IT’S HERE!!!!! The Daily Front Row’s NYFW/Fashion Media Awards Issue Lands Today!!!!!
Oh baby! It must be officially day one of New York Fashion Week because your Daily has arrived in all its fashion-filled glory. As you head to the shows all over the city in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for the issue’s cover starring the sensational Tyler Cameron and Lameka Fox.
EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Simkhai On What To Expect From His NYFW Show…Plus! His Partnership With Marriott Bonvoy
One big name returning to a physical show this NYFW season is Jonathan Simkhai, with a major outing slated on the schedule for Tuesday evening. Ahead of Fashion Month, the designer brought the runway right to one of his lucky fans, as through the Marriott Bonvoy ‘Moments’ platform, the winner received a one-on-one with Simkhai and her own custom-created look. And what’s more, she’ll be sitting pretty in said look next Tuesday at his collection unveiling in West Chelsea too! Earlier this month, we called him up for a tête-à-tête to get a sneak preview. Here’s what’s in store…
WATCH: Short Film Honors Edward Enninful & His Memoir—With A Little Help From Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Jourdan Dunn, Tilda Swinton, And More!
As Edward Enninful’s memoir, A Visible Man, begins to populate book shelves around the world, KLOSS films, helmed by the British Vogue editor in chief’s husband Alec Maxwell, has released a new film to celebrate the visionary fashion force. In the film, which was released today, pivotal moments...
Editor’s Pick: Sakara Fall 30 Day Reset
What: I can’t even blame the fact that it’s the eve of New York Fashion Week for the fact that I’ve had little time recently to ensure I’m eating properly. Indeed, year-round, despite it continuously being my New Year’s Resolution to learn how to cook divine and healthy meals, I just spend as little time in the kitchen as possible. Working from home and being always busy, I have one requirement of my mundane mid-week meals: they should be easy, economical, and nutritious, with as little thought or energy required as possible. Alas, what a delight to find that there was a way to not only simplify the process, but to also ensure boundless health and joy from my breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’m talking about Sakara and more specifically, the new Fall 30 Day Reset which is intended to recharge, reframe, and reignite. Let me count the ways!
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale To Close Naeem Khan’s Show Today—See Inside Her Fitting Right Here!
She’s a best-dressed red carpet list staple, an endearing presence on screens, a beloved personality on Instagram—and now she can add runway model to her long list of accomplishments. In a career first, Kate Beckinsale is set to close the Naeem Khan Spring Summer ’23 show taking place at Sony Hall this afternoon. Alas, she’ll be the first to say she’s feeling the nerves ahead of the big moment.
