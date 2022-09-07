ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy

Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
thecomeback.com

Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Dolphins

It’s finally here. The New England Patriots begin the 2022 regular season on Sunday against a division rival. New England made the trek down to South Beach earlier this week to prepare for its matchup against the Miami Dolphins to help acclimate to the weather. While the Dolphins are a usual opponent for the Patriots, […] The post New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad

Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
NFL
NBC Sports

Desperation move? McCourty responds to Bart Scott's shot at Patriots

The New England Patriots wanted to get acclimated to the South Florida heat and humidity ahead of their season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, so they decided to fly down a few days early. No big deal, right?. Tell that to former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, who labeled...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Super Bowl Lvii#Dolphins#American Football#Espn#Dvoa
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL
The Spun

New England Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Face

The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. Cannon was brought in for a visit this Thursday. Obviously, that visit went well. This will mark Cannon's second stint with the Patriots. He was on the team...
NFL
NESN

LeBron James’ Son Teases College Commitment In Instagram Post

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, will soon be enrolling in college, but the 17-year-old has a variety of options of schools to choose from. Throughout his high school career, Bronny has become a better player for Sierra Canyon School and various AAU teams. He went viral with a dunk on the international stage, which drew ire from FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless — a family tradition, apparently.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy