Read full article on original website
Related
Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy
Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
Julian Edelman says he doesn't want to play for anybody but the Patriots
Julian Edelman didn’t rule out an NFL comeback in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” saying he can’t imagine playing for anybody but the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots officially announce team captains for 2022 season
The team captains for the New England Patriots’ 2022 season are finally set. When arriving in Florida on Wednesday, five days out from their Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins, the team revealed the names of the players that would be leading by example. The rule states that...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Dolphins
It’s finally here. The New England Patriots begin the 2022 regular season on Sunday against a division rival. New England made the trek down to South Beach earlier this week to prepare for its matchup against the Miami Dolphins to help acclimate to the weather. While the Dolphins are a usual opponent for the Patriots, […] The post New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad
Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
NBC Sports
Desperation move? McCourty responds to Bart Scott's shot at Patriots
The New England Patriots wanted to get acclimated to the South Florida heat and humidity ahead of their season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, so they decided to fly down a few days early. No big deal, right?. Tell that to former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, who labeled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets
The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford makes NFL history in 2022 opener
A lot has been made of Matthew Stafford and his elbow issues leading up to the Los Angeles Rams season
New England Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Face
The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. Cannon was brought in for a visit this Thursday. Obviously, that visit went well. This will mark Cannon's second stint with the Patriots. He was on the team...
LeBron James’ Son Teases College Commitment In Instagram Post
LeBron James’ son, Bronny, will soon be enrolling in college, but the 17-year-old has a variety of options of schools to choose from. Throughout his high school career, Bronny has become a better player for Sierra Canyon School and various AAU teams. He went viral with a dunk on the international stage, which drew ire from FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless — a family tradition, apparently.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0