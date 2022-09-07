Read full article on original website
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week
The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
Rickie Fowler makes another big change
Rickie Fowler has made another big change as he looks to turn around his luck. Fowler has gotten rid of his swing coach John Tillery. Tillery confirmed the news to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach for a story published on Tuesday. “Man, I love the guy,” Tillery told ESPN. “This job...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed spotted wearing LIV Golf logo at Wentworth despite strict rules
Patrick Reed has defied the requests of the DP World Tour and worn the LIV Golf logo during a practice session ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. Reed, who has played in three of the four LIV Golf Invitationals so far, was spotted with the controversial logo on his shirt on the putting green at Wentworth.
This teen-aged son of a PGA Tour winner has pro aspirations ... and it's not Charlie Woods
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Davis Love III was practicing ahead of the 2021 RSM Classic at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, when his phone buzzed with a message from fellow PGA Tour pro Jonathan Byrd to come join him at the seventh tee.
'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship
On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter hits out at Golf Channel analyst in bizarre fashion over LIV logo controversy
Prior to this week’s BMW PGA Championship at historic Wentworth Club, DP World Tour commissioner Keith Pelley requested that LIV golfers refrain from wearing any “LIV Golf” gear out of respect for the DP World Tour players. The memo sent to players before the event stated that...
Gamespot
PGA Tour 2K23 Won't Cut LIV Golf Players, Even If They're Banned From The PGA
Professional golf is facing one of its most tumultuous times, with the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed upstart league LIV Golf squaring off in a battle that could shape the future of the sport. A number of high-profile and highly ranked PGA Tour players have jumped ship to join LIV Golf, but how will the off-the-course drama affect the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 and EA Sports PGA Tour?
John Daly Talks About Drinking 35-40 Beers A Day, Then Whiskey, and Not Sobering Up Until The 13th Hole
I’m now fully convinced that John Daly was built in a lab. It’s no secret that the two-time major championship winner on the PGA Tour is one wild MF’er, as he’s practically lived the majority of the 56-years of his life pounding beers and whiskey, Diet Cokes, rippin’ cigs, and basically living on McDonald’s and Hooters.
Golf Digest
Jessica Pegula crushes press-conference Heineken after getting bounced at U.S. Open, is your relatable athlete of the week
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s full-swing shot went 1 foot. He was as shocked as you.
One announcer couldn’t tell if the ball even moved. “Didn’t move,” Nick Dougherty said. “Well, it moved, but it moved backwards.”. Another announcer noted the rarity. “Ooh, you don’t see that very often,” Ken Brown said. And the perpetrator? Rory McIlroy laughed. The last...
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks
Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.
Ian Poulter sparks another LIV Golf row - this time with the media - as he bizarrely urges US golf writer to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth' after he tweeted about Brit ignoring request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth
Ian Poulter has embroiled himself in yet another row about LIV Golf after strangely asking an American golf reporter to 'show some respect to Queen Elizabeth II.'. The Brit's comment came after Rex Hoggard, who covers golf for NBC, tweeted about him ignoring PGA European Tour CEO Keith Pelly's request to not wear LIV gear at Wentworth.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
Graeme McDowell calls for vote on LIV Golf rebels playing on DP World Tour
Graeme McDowell wants to see players given a vote on whether to allow LIV Golf rebels to compete on the DP World Tour.McDowell is one of 18 players from the Saudi-funded breakaway competing in the BMW PGA Championship, a situation which Rory McIlroy said he found “hard to stomach”.Defending champion Billy Horschel also labelled the likes of Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch “hypocrites” for making their tournament debuts at Wentworth having previously shown no interest in the event.The likes of McDowell, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy hits ball backwards out of ghastly lie, reacts accordingly
Rory McIlroy can seemingly do no wrong right now. Everything he does on the course gets praised, everything he says off of it even moreso. But there's nothing like a ghastly lie to bring you crashing back down to earth. Early in his opening round of the BMW PGA Championship...
BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 2 schedule for Friday including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy is off to a promising start at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after shooting 68 to sit at -4.The FedEx Cup champion is four behind Tommy Fleetwood though, who produced a blazing 64 to open up at -8. Defending champion Billy Horschel, who has had some strong words to say about LIV Golf players joining the field this week, is level with McIlroy. While US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one behind after shooting 69 to open up his tournament.Here are the tee times and schedule for the second round at Wentworth on Friday: When is...
Golf Digest
A 9-hole golf course is just a small part of this insane estate that includes an oval office, indoor tennis court, and waterpark
We've seen some ridiculous properties through the years (Hello, Greg Norman), but 113 Juggler Meadow in Leverett, Mass., might top them all. The former compound of Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge has been put on the market for $23 million—and that seems like a steal considering all you get for that price.
