Mick Mulvaney thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in the 2024 election: 'I hope he doesn't run'
Mick Mulvaney said he hopes Donald Trump does not run for presidential reelection in 2024. He said said he thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in 2024. "We can have all the policies without the baggage, so I hope he doesn't run," Mulvaney said.
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Opinion: Mitch McConnell just made the 2022 election about Trump's political future
Mitch McConnell's brutal assessment that Republicans may not win back the Senate because of a lack of "candidate quality" was an acknowledgement of the GOP's challenges in 2022. Dean Obeidallah writes it was also a dig at ex-President Donald Trump.
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
Lisa Boothe: Cheney, McConnell hate Trump because he 'transformed the Republican Party'
The panelists on the "Big Sunday Show" discussed Rep. Liz Cheney's, R-Wyo., landslide primary defeat last Tuesday, her contempt for former President Trump, and her future political aspirations. "She lost by almost 40 points, I don't understand how her name is being mentioned with any sort of seriousness for 2024...
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
Florida GOP office vandalized, Republicans blame Democrats’ ‘fascist’ rhetoric
A Florida Republican Party office was vandalized Sunday, with the message “Eat s*** fascists” painted on its windows and its doors glued shut, according to officials. The Seminole County Republican Party reported the incident to the police, and so far, no suspects have been identified. The Republican Party of Florida quickly pinned the blame for the attack on heated rhetoric from Democrats accusing the GOP of extremism. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also noted that "the criminals echoed Biden’s 'fascists' slander."
Beating expectations in November could leave Democrats stuck with Biden in 2024
The midterm elections could go a long way toward determining whether President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee in 2024.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick on Biden, Trump and the next generation
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick discusses President Biden's speech on democracy, former President Donald Trump's supporters and the next generation of political leaders.
Biden joins other Dems in dismissing Republican voters, says he doesn't 'respect these MAGA Republicans'
President Biden became the latest high-profile Democrat this week to dismiss a large swath of Republican voters during a Thursday campaign rally, saying he does not "respect these MAGA Republicans." Biden's remarks came during a speech he gave at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, located in Montgomery County.
ABC Host Confronts WH Adviser, Asks If Biden Has 'Given Up' on 70M Voters
Keisha Lance Bottoms defended Biden's anti-MAGA speech on Sunday, and said the president was "calling out to all of us, no matter our political affiliation."
Democrats run from Biden’s divisive MAGA speech
Democrats in tough reelection races want nothing to do with President Joe Biden’s recent campaign to label half the country as a “threat to democracy.”. Asked to comment on Biden’s Philadelphia speech, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) told WMUR, “I think President Biden’s comments just painted with way too broad a brush.” Hassan will not have a set Republican opponent till after the Sept. 13 primary, but a recent University of New Hampshire poll showed her up only 1 point over the Republican front-runner.
Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress’ secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags
WASHINGTON (AP) — Security-sealed rooms. Lock bags. And in the most rare of circumstances, the ability to handcuff a document pouch to a messenger to transport the nation’s secrets. These are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured, an elaborate system of government protocols and...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
