U.S. Politics

Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
Washington Examiner

Florida GOP office vandalized, Republicans blame Democrats’ ‘fascist’ rhetoric

A Florida Republican Party office was vandalized Sunday, with the message “Eat s*** fascists” painted on its windows and its doors glued shut, according to officials. The Seminole County Republican Party reported the incident to the police, and so far, no suspects have been identified. The Republican Party of Florida quickly pinned the blame for the attack on heated rhetoric from Democrats accusing the GOP of extremism. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also noted that "the criminals echoed Biden’s 'fascists' slander."
Washington Examiner

Democrats run from Biden’s divisive MAGA speech

Democrats in tough reelection races want nothing to do with President Joe Biden’s recent campaign to label half the country as a “threat to democracy.”. Asked to comment on Biden’s Philadelphia speech, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) told WMUR, “I think President Biden’s comments just painted with way too broad a brush.” Hassan will not have a set Republican opponent till after the Sept. 13 primary, but a recent University of New Hampshire poll showed her up only 1 point over the Republican front-runner.
