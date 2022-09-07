ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Russia#Europe#Hanoi#Ukraine War#Politics#Communist#Soviet
US News and World Report

Britain's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Head to Scotland to Be With Queen

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth following news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing...
U.K.
AOL Corp

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it's pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv,...
MILITARY

