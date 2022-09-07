Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine's grain exports
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments.
Ukraine says Russia has no grounds to review Black Sea grain deal
KYIV (Reuters) -A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Wednesday that Russia had no grounds to review the landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea and that the terms of the wartime agreement were being strictly observed.
Putin says Ukraine government is 'illegitimate regime'
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.
CNBC
Putin threatens to let Europe 'freeze' over winter, raising risk of energy rationing
Europe was already facing a difficult and unpredictable winter when it came to its energy supplies as it looks to phase out all Russian imports. But Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to completely stop all energy supplies to Europe,. The comments could mean that European nations have to...
North Korean ammo will stretch Russia's supply, but with clear limits and drawbacks
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan "fake." But U.S....
Russian ruling party leader says occupied Ukrainian regions should vote on Nov. 4 on joining Russia
LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Russia’s governing party said on Wednesday that people in occupied regions of Ukraine should vote on Nov. 4 on whether they wanted to become part of Russia.
Ukraine has struck more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS - U.S. top general
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.
Ukraine says Russian strikes in Kharkiv city revenge for counterattack
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were wounded when the centre of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire on Friday, local officials said, while the president's top aide said the attacks were revenge for Ukrainian success on the battlefield.
US News and World Report
Britain's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Head to Scotland to Be With Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth following news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing...
Russia Suffers 'Significant Losses' as Kherson Offensive Ramps Up—Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Kyiv's forces had "successfully repelled" Russian attacks.
Ukraine says it downs Russian missiles, UN pushes for nuclear plant's safety
KYIV/VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
AOL Corp
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it's pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv,...
US News and World Report
Japan Must Take Steps Against 'Excessive, One-Sided' Yen Moves, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government must take steps as needed against excessive declines in the yen, deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on Sunday, repeating authorities' warnings about the currency's slide to 24-year lows. "As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps...
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
Analysis-Ukraine blindsides Russia with northeastern thrust at supply hub
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said.
American Hellfire Missiles Heading to Ukraine Amid Push Into Kherson
"Norway will donate Hellfire missiles to Ukraine," the Norwegian Defense Ministry said.
German foreign minister says Ukraine support will not falter
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin's support for Ukraine would not falter in the face of reduced Russian energy supplies as she arrived on Saturday for her second visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'
GENEVA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang.
