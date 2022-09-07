Macy Chiasson is returning to what has been her primary division, Bantamweight, in her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career thus far, but still wants to bounce around. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Featherweight winner immediately made her 135-pound debut after her first promotional appearance and victory against Pannie Kianzad in Nov. 2018. Chiasson returned to Featherweight for her last two outings, however. Despite dropping back down for a pivotal clash with Irene Aldana this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, she wants to see others join her in competing at both weights.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO