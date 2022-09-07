Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
MMAmania.com
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev hoping for Nate Diaz UFC 279 press conference brawl — ‘I have 20 guys with me’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has to figure out how to get heated rivals Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz to face off at the upcoming UFC 279 press conference — and then again at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins — without all hell breaking loose. Or at least...
MMAmania.com
Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)
UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
MMAmania.com
Khamzat claims victory in UFC 279 presser melee: Nate Diaz, Kevin Holland ‘got what they deserved’
Undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev claims to have front kicked fellow UFC welterweight Kevin Holland after “Trailblazer” volunteered to shave the beard of “Borz,” one of many backstage altercations that forced promotion president Dana White to pull the plug on the UFC 279 press conference. Chimaev also insists he got into a scrap with opponent Nate Diaz ahead of their Sept. 10 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in Las Vegas and delivered off-camera justice to the uncrowned prince of Stockton.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy
If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Kevin Holland threatened to shave Khamzat’s beard prior to UFC 279 presser brawl
Today’s planned UFC 279 press conference devolved into chaos before it ever got rolling. Not all of the details are clear at the moment, but UFC President Dana White cancelled the presser early when there just wasn’t enough security to keep things calm. Reportedly, both Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev brought massive posses, and the groups started getting handsy. Then, water boggles began to fly.
UFC・
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Khamzat Chimaev will not be fined for gargantuan UFC 279 weight miss
Khamzat Chimaev royally screwed up this morning. The Chechen athlete was handed a layup of a match up against Nate Diaz, an absolute softball to further build his star before an eventual title fight. When he missed weight by an astounding 8.5 pounds, three fights were entirely reshuffled to save the event.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279’s Macy Chiasson on featherweight stigma: ‘UFC fans are ruthless when it comes to that s—t’
Macy Chiasson is returning to what has been her primary division, Bantamweight, in her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career thus far, but still wants to bounce around. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Featherweight winner immediately made her 135-pound debut after her first promotional appearance and victory against Pannie Kianzad in Nov. 2018. Chiasson returned to Featherweight for her last two outings, however. Despite dropping back down for a pivotal clash with Irene Aldana this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, she wants to see others join her in competing at both weights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler added to loaded UFC 281 event in Madison Square Garden
Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) return to Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be a must-watch night of action. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Weds., Sept. 7, 2022) that a pivotal Lightweight showdown between former title challengers, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, has been added to UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. Additionally, Chandler has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. The bout will be a three round affair.
MMAmania.com
‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’
Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
MMAmania.com
Dana White on UFC 279 presser cancelation: ‘I could see where this was going’
Dana White didn’t expect things to take the turn they did today (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) at UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference. UFC press conferences never start on time these days, but this time things were a bit different. Welterweight combatants, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, opened things up by sharing the stage with White before the UFC boss squared them up ... and then called everything off.
MMAmania.com
Video: Renzo Gracie allegedly subdues ‘racist’ on New York City subway platform
Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon and one-time UFC welterweight Renzo Gracie was back in front of the camera phones this week after an argument on a New York City subway platform turned physical. It appears Gracie was having a conversation with a friend in Portuguese when a passerby told them both to “speak English.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 279’s Nate Diaz
Stockton slugger, Nate Diaz, will duel opposite Chechen gangster, Khamzat Chimaev, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After months and months of negotiation, Diaz has received his wish ... sort of. Diaz is finally getting the final fight on his contract, but despite claims otherwise, I don’t believe Chimaev was the preferred opponent. Realistically, a fight versus someone like Tony Ferguson — WHO IS ON UFC 279’s CARD — would’ve probably been much more enjoyable for everyone involved.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz reacts to UFC 279 shakeup: ‘Real G’s come from California’
Nate Diaz needs to fulfill the final fight on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract and that means accepting a short-notice bout against Tony Ferguson tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Friday was one...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 updated odds: Nate Diaz opens as betting underdog against Tony Ferguson
Oddsmakers were thrown for a loop with a chaotic Friday heading into UFC 279 tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but updated betting lines have been generated based off of the revamped main card.
Comments / 0