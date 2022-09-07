ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMAmania.com

Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)

UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Khamzat claims victory in UFC 279 presser melee: Nate Diaz, Kevin Holland ‘got what they deserved’

Undefeated 170-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev claims to have front kicked fellow UFC welterweight Kevin Holland after “Trailblazer” volunteered to shave the beard of “Borz,” one of many backstage altercations that forced promotion president Dana White to pull the plug on the UFC 279 press conference. Chimaev also insists he got into a scrap with opponent Nate Diaz ahead of their Sept. 10 pay-per-view (PPV) main event in Las Vegas and delivered off-camera justice to the uncrowned prince of Stockton.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Yana Kunitskaya
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Macy Chiasson
Person
Ketlen Vieira
Person
Raquel Pennington
Person
Bethe Correia
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Irene Aldana
MMAmania.com

Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy

If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Kevin Holland threatened to shave Khamzat’s beard prior to UFC 279 presser brawl

Today’s planned UFC 279 press conference devolved into chaos before it ever got rolling. Not all of the details are clear at the moment, but UFC President Dana White cancelled the presser early when there just wasn’t enough security to keep things calm. Reportedly, both Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev brought massive posses, and the groups started getting handsy. Then, water boggles began to fly.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 279’s Macy Chiasson on featherweight stigma: ‘UFC fans are ruthless when it comes to that s—t’

Macy Chiasson is returning to what has been her primary division, Bantamweight, in her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career thus far, but still wants to bounce around. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Featherweight winner immediately made her 135-pound debut after her first promotional appearance and victory against Pannie Kianzad in Nov. 2018. Chiasson returned to Featherweight for her last two outings, however. Despite dropping back down for a pivotal clash with Irene Aldana this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, she wants to see others join her in competing at both weights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat#Ppv#Espn#Sat#Welterweight#Ufc 279
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler added to loaded UFC 281 event in Madison Square Garden

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) return to Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be a must-watch night of action. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Weds., Sept. 7, 2022) that a pivotal Lightweight showdown between former title challengers, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, has been added to UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. Additionally, Chandler has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. The bout will be a three round affair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’

Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Dana White on UFC 279 presser cancelation: ‘I could see where this was going’

Dana White didn’t expect things to take the turn they did today (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) at UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference. UFC press conferences never start on time these days, but this time things were a bit different. Welterweight combatants, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, opened things up by sharing the stage with White before the UFC boss squared them up ... and then called everything off.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 279’s Nate Diaz

Stockton slugger, Nate Diaz, will duel opposite Chechen gangster, Khamzat Chimaev, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After months and months of negotiation, Diaz has received his wish ... sort of. Diaz is finally getting the final fight on his contract, but despite claims otherwise, I don’t believe Chimaev was the preferred opponent. Realistically, a fight versus someone like Tony Ferguson — WHO IS ON UFC 279’s CARD — would’ve probably been much more enjoyable for everyone involved.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy