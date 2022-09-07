ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

North Carolina mayor seeks probe of threats after Confederate monument's destruction

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

ENFIELD N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayor who livestreamed a Confederate monument being knocked down in a town park last month called on the governor Tuesday to investigate and declare a state of emergency after he said he and others received threats.

Town commissioners voted last month to remove the monument, which stood in Enfield’s Randolph Park since 1928, news outlets reported.

Days later, Mayor Mondale Robinson posted a video of a front-end loader pushing over the monument. He said the statue was a gift to the town and it is the town’s right to destroy a gift that is no longer relevant.

Since the removal, Robinson and some Black residents said they have received threats that included racial slurs. At a news conference on Tuesday, Robinson called on Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency and deliver resources to the town to ensure the safety of residents.

“As we stand firm on our constitutional rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we need our governor to lock arms with this community, ensuring that our solemn way of life isn’t interrupted by white supremacists,” Robinson said.

At the request of the police chief and the Halifax County district attorney, the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation last month into property damage, SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube said. Once the investigation is complete, the file will be submitted to the district attorney, she said.

Meanwhile, Enfield Town Councilmember Bud Whitaker said police Chief James Ayers submitted his resignation, saying his last day in office would be Sept. 17, WRAL-TV reported.

The 10-foot-high monument with a carved Confederate flag was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and dedicated in 1928, honoring Confederate war soldiers and World War I veterans, according to UNC Chapel Hill. In the ensuing years, inscriptions were added to honor veterans of other wars.

“No longer will Black kids be playing in this park and have to wonder why a Confederate flag is flying because it is not flying in this park anymore. No more Mondays will you wake up and see a Confederate monument in a park,” Robinson said.

yah goohot
2d ago

Pictures of him holding "cracked rock". So inspiring. He's a mad girl. He does have his focus on one thing! He's an Organizer, they aren't Socialist are they? Anyone that is indifferent or has an opposing view to his life's story. We can all say it, that person is a Racist, practices some kind of horrible - "ism" and that group of persons is responsible for anything that any person of color was convicted for even though it was their choice. But if a member of the group that he stands to support has success they are Strong, Intelligent persons that overcame so much resistance to their existence. Or from his same perspective those persons are often called Jim Crow examples. Oh the confusion is horrible. No wonder there's such turmoil amongst the Demographic he chose to align with when in all of time, people of any color suffer the same experiences. Yes, sorry but there are Persons of Color that are Racist and try to harass others as well. It really happens, it really does Mayor!

AutoSurfLink
2d ago

Instead of asking for protection, he should be in cuffs. There's a federal law that protects monuments

Garry Bradshaw
2d ago

another racist he should resign and be made to repair and replace the monument

