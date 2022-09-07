Denver weather: Another potential record high day, smoke in some areas

A Colorado resident shields herself from the sun on Sept. 6, 2022, when Denver hit 98 degrees and broke the record set two years ago.

Denver area residents should prepare for another hot and sunny day, with the addition of smoke in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees, the weather agency said. Additionally, “areas of smoke” from wildfires burning in the west could begin to appear after 7 a.m.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory for the Denver area.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Areas of smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.