Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
guitar.com

The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material

The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist

My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Hits YouTube After 52 Years in Storage

Led Zeppelin’s September 4, 1970 concert at the LA Forum is one of the group’s most famous concerts, thanks to the Live on Blueberry Hill LP that is widely credited as one of the first rock bootlegs. But footage from the show wasn’t seen until earlier this week when seven tantalizing minutes hit YouTube. Check it out right here. The footage was shot by a fan named Eddie Vincent, who snuck a Kodak Brownie 8mm camera into the arena. “When my friends and I got to the Forum, I tucked it under my jacket,” Vincent says in the introduction to...
MUSIC
Fatherly

New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song

The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
MUSIC

