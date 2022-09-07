Read full article on original website
Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Once Called ‘Stairway to Heaven’ a Led Zeppelin “Sampler”
John Paul Jones once said "Stairway to Heaven" was a “Led Zeppelin sampler” in the best possible way.
What Does Jimmy Page Say About ‘Stairway to Heaven?’ The Song Has an ‘Everlasting Quality’ That Makes it Powerful
Jimmy Page once explained the “everlasting quality” that helps :ed Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven remain a classic.
Lost Led Zeppelin Footage from 1970, Restored and Released
Bootleg trader John Waters recently released lost footage of a Led Zeppelin performance in Los Angeles in 1970, which he restored from video a fan secretly recorded at the concert more than 50 years ago. The clip, recorded on Sept. 4, 1970, at the band’s Inglewood Forum show was previously...
Led Zeppelin Ex-Frontman Says He Has 'Very Little Interest' To Perform With The Band
Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has reiterated that he has no desire to perform with the band again. Even if fans want to see him do so again, he said the idea no longer excites him. He can perform the "Immigrant Song" he said, but does not see the need to do so with his former bandmates.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
John Lennon Said a Beatles Hit Was 1 of the 1st Heavy Metal Songs
John Lennon said one of The Beatles' songs was an early heavy metal song. The track was a No. 1 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The metal issue! Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and more – only in the new Guitar World
This issue also stars Meshuggah, Korn, Robin Trower, the Black Keys, home recording gear and the life and times of the MXR Dyna Comp!. This month, we bring you exclusive interviews with four of heavy metal’s crushingest bands – Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and Meshuggah. And it goes a little something like this...
Tobias Forge wanted Ghost to be "what Metallica was in the '80s"
One of the biggest names in metal now, Ghost owe their ascendancy into arena rock to visionary leader Tobias Forge
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
The Police drummer Stewart Copeland reflects on relationship with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
The late drummer Taylor Hawkins became friends with many of his heroes, including The Police drummer Stewart Copeland. Copeland says the most emotional moment of the recent star-studded tribute concert was watching Hawkins’ son drumming with the Foo Fighters: “He’s got his father’s stance, musical language.”
The Beatles to release deluxe reissue of Revolver, featuring previously-unheard material
The Beatles are set to release a deluxe reissue of their 1966 album Revolver this Autumn which will include some unreleased material and plenty of other extras. The pivotal record was originally produced by George Martin and released by Parlophone, its success saw it certified double platinum by the BPI and reach number one on the Record Retailer LPs Chart at the time of its release.
George Harrison Wanted The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’ to Sound More German
Paul McCartney started writing The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" but George Harrison made a major contribution to the final version of the track.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist
My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Hits YouTube After 52 Years in Storage
Led Zeppelin’s September 4, 1970 concert at the LA Forum is one of the group’s most famous concerts, thanks to the Live on Blueberry Hill LP that is widely credited as one of the first rock bootlegs. But footage from the show wasn’t seen until earlier this week when seven tantalizing minutes hit YouTube. Check it out right here. The footage was shot by a fan named Eddie Vincent, who snuck a Kodak Brownie 8mm camera into the arena. “When my friends and I got to the Forum, I tucked it under my jacket,” Vincent says in the introduction to...
Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page Once Wanted to Smash His Guitar Over His Housesitter’s Head: “I Couldn’t Live With the Fact This Idiot Had Done This”
Jimmy Page once hired a housesitter while he toured, but he found a nasty surprise that had him contemplating assault when he arrived back home.
Arctic Monkeys’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As the Sheffield band gear up to release The Car, their seventh album, we trace the road paved with rock, R&B and romance that got them here
New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song
The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
