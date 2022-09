How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus. Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson, will be held without bond on charges including first-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of Eliza Fletcher, 34.

