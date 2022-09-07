ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonherald.com

Plenty of local music primed before Pilgrimage Music Festival

Ahead of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, venues across Franklin and Leiper’s Fork will have special live music performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Harpeth Hotel and running through Friday night. Locals and visitors alike can extend the festival weekend even longer by experiencing some...
FRANKLIN, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Jones announced as guest speaker for upcoming Button Ball

Davis House Child Advocacy Center has recently announced that author, entrepreneur, pastor and executive Nona Jones will be the special guest speaker at the nonprofit’s annual Button Ball gala to be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Saint Elle in Nashville. The Presenting Sponsor is Primrose School of Cool...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville

Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Hard Bargain Association to host 17th annual Celebration Dinner Sept. 22

The Hard Bargain Association (HBA) will host its 17th annual Celebration Dinner Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. The Don Adams band will entertain guests throughout the night, and Menu Maker Catering & Events will serve food. There will also be a silent auction.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Mercy Franklin Classic another hit in 23rd running

A forecast for rain may have dampened the number of spectators for the start of the 23rd Franklin Classic 10K run, but by the time the first runner — Austin Linville of Goodlettsville — crossed the finish line just over 35 minutes later, the area around Public Square and Main Street was filling up.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Page keeper Rainey earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award

FRANKLIN – Shutting out opponents is just part of the game for Gabby Rainey. The Page High School senior goalkeeper is pretty darn good at it, too. Besides anchoring the defense for the defending Class AA state soccer champions, Rainey has also emerged as the team leader for the Patriots.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee girl's wish to travel with family now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish, Duracell

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A young girl's wish to travel the country has become reality thanks to Make-A-Wish and Duracell. 3-year-old Kinsey from Rockvale is fighting congenital anomalies which have regulated her to staying in the household and unable to travel. The illness has kept the family from going on vacation together since she was born but that all changed last week after Duracell and Make-A-Wish gifted a camper for the family so they can finally travel together around the country.
ROCKVALE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Leadership Middle Tennessee selects 4 from Williamson County for 2022-23 class

Four people from Williamson County started their 11-month experiential journey as part of the 2023 Leadership Middle Tennessee class. Patti Carroll, Bryan Doleshel, Chris Henson and Kim Randell were selected to represent Williamson County, joining business and community leaders chosen from across the 10-county Middle Tennessee region. Class members engaged...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News

Thought for the week — When you take a disciplined approach to your life and your responsibilities, God will reward your good judgment. Self-discipline pays — it always has and it always will. Congratulations are in order for judges recently sworn in, and to Judge Elect Deana C....
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Racing: Crafton, Veach take Huntsville titles

Williamson County drivers Michael Crafton and Gavon Veach have added their names to the list of track champions at Huntsville Speedway in Alabama. Both used second-place finishes in the first of two INEX events for their divisions to lock up titles at the historic high-banked, quarter-mile facility. Crafton started deep...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
indianapolismonthly.com

Six Scorching Hot Chicken Sandwiches

Calling these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches sliders is a misnomer; one is plenty big enough to satisfy average appetites. Spiced to order with six proprietary seasoning blends from Lite Mild to waiver-required Reaper, that may be all your tastebuds can handle anyway. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-285-0200, daveshotchicken.com. Naptown Hot Chicken.
NASHVILLE, TN

